Aimpoint Digital Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the US

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimpoint Digital, an analytics firm dedicated to reshaping organizations with data, announced it has been named in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. For the 2022 list, Aimpoint Digital is ranked at No. 242, placing them as the 27th fastest-growing company in software/technology and the 15th fastest-growing company headquartered in Georgia. Since its inception in 2017, the company has helped organizations of all sizes make intelligent business decisions by effectively using data and analytics.

The Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States was first introduced by Inc. in 1982. Over the years, the Inc. 5000 list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success in the United States. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Notable companies previously named to the list include Microsoft, Oracle, Under Armour, Pandora, and Patagonia.

To be selected as one of the 5000 fastest growing companies out of over 6 million privately-held companies in the U.S. speaks volumes regarding the capabilities of Aimpoint Digital. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Aimpoint Digital in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth. This year's list is particularly special because it showcases organizations that have flourished amidst a highly challenging economic landscape.

"Being named to this prestigious list means Aimpoint Digital is now part of a very exclusive community that consists of some of the most successful and renowned companies in the world," said William Miller, CEO and Founding Partner at Aimpoint Digital. "Our incredible growth during difficult economic times has been made possible by our amazing team, and I take this opportunity to congratulate the entire Aimpoint Digital family on this momentous achievement."

Aimpoint Digital comprises top-notch data scientists, data engineers, management consultants, and data experts focused on developing, refining, and deploying end-to-end analytics applications through cutting-edge techniques that take raw data sources and transform them into actionable business insights.

"While this selection to the Inc. 5000 list solidifies our standing among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., the growth at Aimpoint Digital is far from over," said Ben Yopp, Managing Partner at Aimpoint Digital. "As an organization, we will continue to hire the best and brightest data experts across the globe and invest in emerging technology areas to ensure the rapid growth we have seen only continues to ascend well into the future."

