Skyfish to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

MISSOULA, Mont., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyfish Corporation, an American drone platform company, today announced that Dr. Orest Pilskalns, chief executive officer, and John Livingston, executive chairman, are scheduled to present a company overview at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time in the Rose Kennedy 1 room.



A replay of the company’s presentation will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast on www.skyfish.ai.

About Skyfish — Precision Drones for Engineering

Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish drones are made in America. Skyfish.ai is headquartered in beautiful Stevensville, Montana, creating a local thriving community of mapping, modeling, and radar technology specialists. The company’s full (UAS) technology stack, autonomous navigation platform, and precision measurement capability are mission built for engineering use cases and critical infrastructure targets requiring highly accurate inspection, measurement, and analysis. Contact www.skyfish.ai for more info.

