KVH Industries Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $41.8 million, down 4% from $43.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.





Our mini-VSAT Broadband airtime revenue increased $2.7 million, to $25.8 million, or 12%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, partially due to a 1% increase in subscribers despite the shutdown of our legacy network on December 31, 2021.





TACNAV product sales decreased $1.3 million to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Fiber optic gyro (FOG) product and OEM product sales decreased $1.0 million, or 13%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.





Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.31 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2022 includes a $1.6 million inventory reserve related to a specialized component in our TACNAV product line and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of a content service subsidiary.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS were $4.1 million and income of $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.5 million and a loss of $0.05 per share in the second quarter of 2021.



Until today, the company operated in two segments, mobile connectivity and inertial navigation. In the second quarter of 2022, net sales for the mobile connectivity segment increased by $0.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Mobile connectivity sales increased due to a $2.7 million increase in mini-VSAT Broadband airtime revenue, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in mobile connectivity product sales and a $0.6 million decrease in our content service sales primarily driven by the sale of a subsidiary in April 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, net sales for our inertial navigation segment decreased by $2.3 million, or 24%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Inertial navigation sales decreased primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in TACNAV product sales and a $1.0 million decrease in FOG and OEM product sales.

Sale of Inertial Navigation Business

The Company also announced today that it has sold its inertial navigation business to EMCORE Corporation for $55 million in cash.

The transaction will allow the Company to focus fully on its mobile connectivity business, which continues to see strong momentum and increasing profitability.

Brent C. Bruun, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Now that we have completed this transaction, KVH's board of directors will carefully evaluate the best use of the proceeds from the deal and the best path forward for the Company. This includes working with our advisors to examine all options for maximizing shareholder value, ranging from strategic alternatives for the Company to returning capital to shareholders.”

The signing and closing of the transaction occurred simultaneously.

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel for KVH and Evercore served as financial advisor for the transaction.

Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Results Revenue $ 41.8 $ 43.4 $ 82.9 $ 85.7 Net loss $ (1.4 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (6.1 ) $ (9.7 ) Net loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.54 ) Non-GAAP Results Net income (loss) $ 0.8 $ (0.8 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (1.8 ) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.1 $ 1.5 $ 6.0 $ 2.6

Second Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue was $41.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4% compared to $43.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Product revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $13.6 million, a decrease of 21% compared to the prior year quarter due to a $2.3 million decrease in inertial navigation product sales and a $1.4 million decrease in mobile connectivity product sales. Inertial navigation product sales decreased primarily as a result of a $1.3 million decrease in TACNAV product sales and a $1.0 million decrease in FOG and OEM product sales. The decrease in mobile connectivity product sales was primarily due to a $1.5 million decrease in mini-VSAT Broadband products and accessories sales.

Service revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $28.3 million, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the prior year quarter due to a $2.2 million increase in mobile connectivity service sales, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in inertial navigation service sales. The increase in mobile connectivity service sales was primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in our mini-VSAT Broadband service sales, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in our content service sales primarily driven by the sale of a subsidiary in April 2022. Inertial navigation service sales decreased primarily due to lower repair services revenue.

Our operating expenses decreased $3.5 million to $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $21.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease resulted primarily from a $2.6 million decrease in non-recurring legal and advisory fees and a $1.7 million decrease in salaries, benefits and taxes, which was driven by the reduction in our workforce in March 2022. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $0.6 million increase in recruiting expenses driven by professional fees associated with the search for a new Chief Executive Officer and replacements for two recently departed members of our board of directors.

Six Months Ended June 30 Financial Summary

Revenue was $82.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of 3% compared to $85.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Product revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $27.9 million, a decrease of 22% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily due to a decrease of $6.0 million in inertial navigation product sales and a decrease in mobile connectivity product sales of $1.8 million. The decrease in inertial navigation product sales was primarily due to a $5.8 million decrease in TACNAV product sales. The decrease in mobile connectivity product sales was due to a $1.4 million decrease in marine mobile connectivity product sales, which was primarily driven by a $1.2 million decrease in mini-VSAT Broadband product and accessories sales and a $0.3 million decrease in TracVision product sales.

Service revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $55.0 million, an increase of 10% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily due to an increase in mobile connectivity service sales of $5.2 million, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in inertial navigation service sales. The increase in mobile connectivity service sales was primarily due to a $5.4 million increase in our mini-VSAT Broadband service sales, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in content service sales primarily driven by the sale of a subsidiary in April 2022. The decrease in inertial navigation service sales was due to a decrease in our contract engineering service revenue.

Our operating expenses decreased $2.7 million to $37.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $40.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease resulted primarily from a $2.8 million decrease in salaries, benefits and taxes, excluding one-time costs of $1.7 million related to the reduction in our workforce in March 2022 and $0.5 million of expenses related to the separation and retirement of our CEO in March 2022. In addition, there was a $3.4 million decrease in professional fees, driven by non-recurring legal and advisory fees, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in unfunded engineering expenses, a $0.5 million increase in recruiting expenses, which was driven by professional fees associated with the search for a new Chief Executive Officer and replacements for two recently departed members of our board of directors, and a $0.5 million increase in warranty expenses.

Other Recent Announcements

KVH Industries Names Brent Bruun President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director.





KVH Introduces KVH ONE Hybrid Network and Groundbreaking TracNet Terminals.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release provides non-GAAP financial information, which may include constant-currency revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted EPS, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results to assess operational performance. Constant-currency revenue is calculated on the basis of local currency results, using foreign currency exchange rates applicable to the earlier comparative period, and management believes that presenting information on a constant-currency basis helps management and investors to isolate the impact of changes in those rates from other factors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. Management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of our historical operating results, comparison to competitors’ operating results, and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Some limitations of non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted EPS, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, include the following:

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS exclude, as applicable, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination and other non-recurring costs, CEO separation costs, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, non-recurring inventory reserve, gain on sale of a subsidiary, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, the tax effect of the foregoing and certain discrete tax charges, including changes in our valuation allowance and other tax adjustments.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable, income taxes, interest income, net, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination and other non-recurring costs, CEO separation costs, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, non-recurring inventory reserve, gain on sale of a subsidiary, and foreign exchange transaction gains and losses.



Other companies, including companies in KVH’s industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which will reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease our reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales: Product $ 13,579 $ 17,269 $ 27,949 $ 35,701 Service 28,258 26,094 54,982 49,954 Net sales 41,837 43,363 82,931 85,655 Costs and expenses: Costs of product sales 11,115 11,894 21,844 23,114 Costs of service sales 15,422 16,124 30,414 31,547 Research and development 3,759 4,505 8,408 9,072 Sales, marketing and support 6,975 7,937 15,332 15,483 General and administrative 6,898 8,705 13,973 15,848 Total costs and expenses 44,169 49,165 89,971 95,064 Loss from operations (2,332 ) (5,802 ) (7,040 ) (9,409 ) Interest income 201 222 409 455 Interest expense 1 14 2 32 Other income (expense), net 923 (1 ) 1,061 (790 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (1,209 ) (5,595 ) (5,572 ) (9,776 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 235 78 564 (75 ) Net loss $ (1,444 ) $ (5,673 ) $ (6,136 ) $ (9,701 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.54 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,564 18,174 18,507 18,057 Diluted 18,564 18,174 18,507 18,057

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 15,552 $ 24,523 Accounts receivable, net 33,408 33,648 Inventories, net 30,981 24,640 Other current assets and contract assets 5,073 5,019 Total current assets 85,014 87,830 Property and equipment, net 60,714 60,114 Goodwill 5,313 6,570 Intangible assets, net 564 1,287 Right of use assets 2,057 3,055 Other non-current assets and contract assets 8,598 9,882 Non-current deferred income taxes 56 56 Total assets $ 162,316 $ 168,794 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 27,628 $ 27,981 Contract liabilities 4,074 3,989 Current operating lease liability 1,359 1,912 Total current liabilities 33,061 33,882 Other long-term liabilities 8 30 Long-term operating lease liability 748 1,224 Long-term contract liabilities 4,271 4,466 Non-current deferred tax liability 200 215 Stockholders’ equity 124,028 128,977 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 162,316 $ 168,794

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS

TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss - GAAP $ (1,444 ) $ (5,673 ) $ (6,136 ) $ (9,701 ) Amortization of intangibles 125 280 319 556 Stock-based compensation expense 705 1,055 1,586 1,987 Employee termination and other non-recurring costs 426 — 1,818 — CEO separation costs — — 539 — Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees 157 2,720 484 3,585 Non-recurring inventory reserve 1,572 — 1,572 — Gain on sale of a subsidiary (631 ) — (631 ) — Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss (284 ) (73 ) (559 ) 284 Tax effect on the foregoing (656 ) (806 ) (1,346 ) (1,330 ) Change in valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (a) 805 1,658 2,170 2,847 Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP $ 775 $ (839 ) $ (184 ) $ (1,772 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Non-GAAP Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 18,564 18,174 18,507 18,057 Diluted 18,659 18,174 18,507 18,057

(a) Represents a change in the valuation allowance on current year United States net operating losses, research and development tax credits and uncertain tax position adjustments.



KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP

EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (1,444 ) $ (5,673 ) $ (6,136 ) $ (9,701 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 235 78 564 (75 ) Interest income, net (200 ) (208 ) (407 ) (423 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,591 3,613 7,158 6,963 Non-GAAP EBITDA 2,182 (2,190 ) 1,179 (3,236 ) Stock-based compensation expense 705 1,055 1,586 1,987 Employee termination and other non-recurring costs 426 — 1,818 — CEO separation costs — — 539 — Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees 157 2,720 484 3,585 Non-recurring inventory reserve 1,572 — 1,572 — Gain on sale of a subsidiary (631 ) — (631 ) — Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss (284 ) (73 ) (559 ) 284 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 4,127 $ 1,512 $ 5,988 $ 2,620



