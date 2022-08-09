Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End of Fiscal 2022

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter and the year ended July 2, 2022.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic reported total revenue of $126.2 million, compared to $132.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. For the full year of fiscal 2022, total revenue was $531.8 million, up 3% from $518.7 million for fiscal year 2021. During fiscal year 2022, the Company added significant new programs and its backlog for orders reached historic highs. At the same time, constraints in the global supply chain and transportation issues continued to limit production throughout the year.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, the results were impacted by intermittent parts supply and factory downtime. The Company’s facilities in Shanghai, China were closed for most of the fourth quarter due to a government mandated COVID shutdown. While the reopening of the Company’s China facility took longer than anticipated, operations have since resumed. Legal costs related specifically to the SEC’s review of last year’s whistleblower complaint totaled approximately $0.08 per diluted share during the quarter, though we estimate legal costs to decrease in coming periods.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company’s gross margin was 9.3% and operating margin was 1.8%, compared to a gross margin of 7.8% and an operating margin of 1.1% in the same period of fiscal year 2021. The increased margins primarily reflect an increase in sales pricing to recoup higher materials and labor costs incurred by the Company throughout the fiscal year. While the fourth quarter was a significant improvement of gross margin, margins are expected to return to historical levels in coming quarters.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, net income was $1.0 million or $0.09 per share, up from $0.2 million or $0.02 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2021. For the full year of fiscal year 2022, net income was $3.4 million or $0.31 per share, compared to $4.3 million or $0.39 per share for fiscal year 2021.

“Despite the continued headwinds from the global supply chain challenges during fiscal 2022, we still managed to grow our business, driven by the successful ramp of new programs and our expanding customer base,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, we won new programs involving audio products, GPS devices, utility meters, personal safety devices, and innovative internet solutions.”

“Moving into fiscal 2023, the global supply chain and COVID-19 crises continue to present uncertainty and multiple business challenges. At the same time, global logistics problems and heightened assurance of supply concerns continue to drive the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America.”

“In fiscal 2023, we expect to ramp a number of new programs, including the previously announced program with a leading power equipment company in our Mexico facility during the second quarter. We believe we are well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for North American onshoring and see the potential for significant growth in fiscal 2023 and beyond.”

The financial data presented for the fourth quarter and year end of fiscal year 2022 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their audit.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and earnings in the range of $0.05 to $0.10 per diluted share. Despite growing customer demand and backlog, the Company expects that the ongoing disruptions from the global supply chain and COVID-19 issues will continue to significantly limit production and adversely impact operating efficiencies, particularly for our China-based facilities. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter.

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2023, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions and relating to the health of employees due to COVID-19 health pandemic, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, effects of recent tax reform and tariff measures and trade tensions, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from legal proceedings and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net sales $ 126,206 $ 132,629 $ 531,815 $ 518,698 Cost of sales 114,446 122,323 488,601 476,659 Gross profit 11,760 10,306 43,214 42,039 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,348 2,498 9,821 9,790 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,151 6,374 24,598 22,723 Total operating expenses 9,499 8,872 34,419 32,513 Operating income 2,261 1,434 8,795 9,526 Interest expense, net 1,466 1,064 5,104 3,613 Income before income taxes 795 370 3,691 5,913 Income tax (benefit) provision (173 ) 195 314 1,572 Net income $ 968 $ 175 $ 3,377 $ 4,341 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.31 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762 10,762 10,762 10,760 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.31 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 11,071 11,169 11,063 11,046

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,707 $ 3,473 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $275 135,876 110,324 Contract assets 21,974 24,781 Inventories, net 155,741 137,329 Other 24,710 23,345 Total current assets 340,008 299,252 Property, plant and equipment, net 26,012 35,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,731 15,745 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 10,055 9,656 Other 14,117 1,458 Total other assets 24,172 11,114 Total assets $ 406,923 $ 361,846 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 121,393 $ 92,823 Accrued compensation and vacation 11,836 11,471 Current portion of debt, net 7,402 2,143 Other 23,036 20,268 Total current liabilities 163,667 126,705 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 5,716 7,906 Revolving loan 94,577 90,362 Operating lease liabilities 12,023 11,428 Deferred income tax liability 64 — Other long-term obligations 5,998 1,740 Total long-term liabilities 118,378 111,436 Total liabilities 282,045 238,141 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively 47,474 47,181 Retained earnings 77,829 74,452 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (425 ) 2,072 Total shareholders’ equity 124,878 123,705 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 406,923 $ 361,846



