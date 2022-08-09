Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, ulcerative colitis market is expected to grow a at CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027. With more than 150+ molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter the market with novel mechanism of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating ulcerative colitis.



Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $12 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $7.24 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 8.7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Drug Class, Gender Type, Disease Type, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, and APAC COUNTRIES COVERED US, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, China, and Japan

The Ulcerative colitis report provides a detailed analysis of the drugs available for the treatment of Ulcerative colitis. The report covers a detailed drug description including drug name, sponsor name, route of administration, molecule type, mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals, Ulcerative colitis (Ulcerative colitis) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, designations, and other product-related details.

Presently, the Ulcerative colitis market comprises of patented drugs as well as off-label drugs. Off-label drugs used in treatment of Ulcerative colitis includes 5-aminosalicyclic acid(5-ASA) including mesalamine, olsalazine and sulfasalazine; corticosteroids including Prednisone, Prednisolone & Methy prednisol; Immunosuppressants including Azathioprine, 6-Mercaptopurine, Cyclosporine & Tacrolimus. The US is expected to account for a significant share of the global Ulcerative colitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

The Ulcerative colitis mortality rate is higher in developing countries, due to improper detection at early stages of the disease.

Increased incidence of Ulcerative colitis cases will increase expensive long-term prescriptions.

Adoption of advanced technologies in ulcerative colitis treatment and rise in the number of treatments will boost the Ulcerative colitis treatment market



Key Insights

The U.S. accounted for the highest share of over 70% in the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market due to rise in prevalence of ulcerative colitis, presence of key players, and rise in access to healthcare due to well-established healthcare infrastructure.

TNF-alpha inhibitors are accounted for significant share of over 69% in the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics due to its wide recommendation in front line setting. However, the other class of drugs are expected to fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Men were accounted for a significant share of 52.74% in the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics. This is due to men are more likely affected than women.

Total colitis is accounted for a significant share of 42.7% in the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market. However, Proctitis is expected to fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The prominent players in ulcerative colitis therapeutics market includes Abbvie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Gilead Bioscience, and many others.

The promising late-stage drugs with various mechanism of action including integrin and adhesion blockers, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators, interleukin inhibitors, TNF-alpha inhibitors and others are expected to enter the market in near future.

Key Vendors

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Takeda)

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

EA Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

InDex

Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd.

CellTrion

Market Segmentation

Drug Class

TNF-Alpha inhibitors

5-Aminosalicylates

Corticosteroids & Others



Gender Type

Men

Women

Disease Type

Total Colitis

Left-sided Colitis & Proctitis

Geography

North America US

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain

APAC China Japan





