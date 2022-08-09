Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 29, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 29, 2022, short interest in 3,424 Nasdaq Global Market℠ securities totaled 10,421,775,644 shares compared with 10,591,951,910 shares in 3,422 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 15, 2022. The end-of-July short interest represent 3.25 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.11 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,052 securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market℠ totaled 2,228,404,105 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 29, 2022 compared with 2,466,147,280 shares in 2,060 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.46 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.71.

In summary, short interest in all 5,476 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,650,179,749 shares at the July 29, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,482 issues and 13,058,099,190 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.67 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.70 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

