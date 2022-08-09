Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

2Q 2022 revenue of $68.7 million

2Q 2022 total tons sold of approximately 1.2 million

2Q 2022 Net loss of approximately $(0.1) million

2Q 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company” or “Smart Sand”), a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, a low-cost producer of high quality Northern White frac sand and a provider of industrial product solutions and proppant logistics solutions through both its in-basin transloading terminal and SmartSystems™ products and services, today announced results for the second quarter 2022.

“Smart Sand continued to deliver improving operating and financial results in the second quarter,” stated Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer. “Activity improved at both our Utica and Oakdale facilities. Second quarter sales volumes of approximately 1.2 million tons are a quarterly record for the Company. Given strong commodity prices and our ability to continue to deliver sand to multiple basins across the US, we anticipate that we will sell record volumes in 2022. Additionally, our SmartSystems last mile offering had increased deployments in the second quarter, and our industrial sand sales increased sequentially. We expect to continue to deliver strong financial results in the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues were $68.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues increased in the second quarter, compared to both the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to higher sand sales volumes and a higher average sales price for our sand. Sand volumes and sales prices have increased due to improvement in the supply and demand fundamentals for frac sand. We believe that this improvement has been driven by increased prices in oil and natural gas, which has led to stronger oil and natural gas drilling and completions activity in 2022.

Gross profit was $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $(2.0) million in the first quarter of 2022 and $(2.4) million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit improved in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average sales prices for our sand relative to the cost to produce and deliver products to our customers.

Net cash used in operating activities was $(2.3) million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $(8.7) million in the first quarter of 2022 and net cash provided by operating activities of $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Lower net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to improved financial results from higher sales volumes and higher sand prices. Net cash provided by operating activities was higher in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to the Company’s receipt of a of $35.0 million cash payment from U.S. Well Services, LLC (“U.S. Well”) in settlement of certain litigation with U.S. Well.

Tons sold were approximately 1,196,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to approximately 852,000 tons in the first quarter of 2022 and 767,000 tons in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 40% and increase of 56%, respectively. Sales volumes increased due to increased primarily due to increased market activity.

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company had a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $27.3 million, or $(0.65) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. The improvement in net loss in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in sales volumes and higher average sales prices for our sand. The decrease in net loss year-over-year was primarily due to improved gross profit from higher sales volumes and higher pricing in the current quarter compared to the same period a year ago. The second quarter of 2021 also included a $19.7 million non-cash bad debt expense which was the difference between the $54.6 million accounts receivable balance that was subject to the Company’s litigation with U.S. Well and the $35.0 million cash payment received in settlement of this litigation.

Contribution margin was $15.3 million, or $12.75 per ton sold, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4.3 million, or $4.99 per ton sold for the first quarter of 2022, and $3.5 million, or $4.55 per ton sold, for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in contribution margin and contribution margin per ton in the second quarter of 2022 compared to both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher sales volumes sold, and higher average prices on sand sold.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $(1.9) million for the first quarter of 2022 and $(21.5) million for the second quarter of 2021. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average prices on sand sold. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily due to higher sales volumes, and higher average sales prices for our sand, as well as the non-cash bad debt expense recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Free cash flow was $(3.7) million for the second quarter of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities during this period was $(2.3) million, due primarily to increased working capital in support of our higher sales activity in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

Our primary sources of liquidity are cash on hand, cash flow generated from operations and available borrowings under our ABL Credit Facility. As of June 30, 2022, cash on hand was $2.1 million and we had $16.0 million in undrawn availability on our ABL Credit Facility, with $3.0 million in borrowings outstanding. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we had approximately $11.7 million in capital expenditures, including approximately $6.5 million related to the acquisition of the Blair facility. We currently estimate that full year 2022 capital and acquisition expenditures, including amounts relating to the acquisition of the Blair facility, will be between $20.0 million and $25.0 million, with capital expenditures for the remainder of 2022 primarily being used to support efficiency projects at our Oakdale and Utica facilities.

Conference Call

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements that contain our Company’s current expectations about our future results, including our Company’s expectations regarding future sales. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in product demand, regulatory changes, adverse weather conditions, increased fuel prices, higher transportation costs, access to capital, increased competition, continued effects of the global pandemic, changes in economic or political conditions, and such other factors discussed or referenced in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2022, and in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed by the Company with the SEC on August 9, 2022.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

About Smart Sand

We are a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant and logistic solutions to our frac sand customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as a proppant to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. Our sand is also a high-quality product used in a variety of industrial applications, including glass, foundry, building products, filtration, geothermal, renewables, ceramics, turf & landscaping, retail, recreation and more. We also offer logistics solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminals and our SmartSystems wellsite storage capabilities. We own and operate premium sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to four Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

SMART SAND, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Sand sales revenue $ 67,111 $ 38,289 $ 28,801 Shortfall revenue — 1,915 — Logistics revenue 1,603 1,401 838 Total revenue 68,714 41,605 29,639 Cost of goods sold 59,743 43,586 31,999 Gross profit 8,971 (1,981 ) (2,360 ) Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 3,225 3,392 2,285 Depreciation and amortization 563 527 577 Selling, general and administrative 3,795 4,048 3,855 Bad debt expense 1 — 19,592 Total operating expenses 7,584 7,967 26,309 Operating Income (loss) 1,387 (9,948 ) (28,669 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (406 ) (427 ) (513 ) Other income 56 212 3,467 Total other expenses, net (350 ) (215 ) 2,954 Income (Loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 1,037 (10,163 ) (25,715 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,127 (4,240 ) 1,552 Net loss $ (90 ) $ (5,923 ) $ (27,267 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.65 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 42,181 42,087 41,748 Diluted 42,181 42,087 41,748





SMART SAND, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets (in thousands)

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,098 $ 25,588 Accounts receivable 32,224 17,481 Unbilled receivables 4,751 1,884 Inventory 16,875 15,024 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,197 13,886 Total current assets 65,145 73,863 Property, plant and equipment, net 270,593 262,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,818 29,828 Intangible assets, net 7,065 7,461 Other assets 347 402 Total assets $ 373,968 $ 374,019 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,698 $ 8,479 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,146 14,073 Current portion of deferred revenue 9,339 9,842 Current portion of long-term debt 6,869 7,127 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,663 9,029 Total current liabilities 53,715 48,550 Long-term deferred revenue 2,389 6,428 Long-term debt 14,783 15,353 Long-term operating lease liabilities 22,541 23,690 Deferred tax liabilities, long-term, net 19,170 22,434 Asset retirement obligation 24,816 16,155 Other non-current liabilities 42 249 Total liabilities 137,456 132,859 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 42 42 Treasury stock (4,776 ) (4,535 ) Additional paid-in capital 176,150 174,486 Retained earnings 64,580 70,593 Accumulated other comprehensive income 516 574 Total stockholders’ equity 236,512 241,160 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 373,968 $ 374,019





SMART SAND, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Operating activities: Net loss $ (90 ) $ (5,923 ) $ (27,267 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligation 6,638 6,568 6,229 Impairment loss — — — Amortization of intangible assets 199 199 200 Gain on disposal of assets (16 ) — (60 ) Provision for bad debt 1 — 19,592 Amortization of deferred financing cost 27 26 27 Accretion of debt discount 46 47 46 Deferred income taxes 911 (4,175 ) 1,852 Stock-based compensation 802 826 574 Employee stock purchase plan compensation 6 5 7 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,563 ) (5,411 ) 36,694 Unbilled receivables (3,236 ) (3,399 ) (1,006 ) Inventories (3,291 ) 1,441 1,609 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,981 ) 3,835 (3,531 ) Deferred revenue (3,369 ) (1,173 ) (976 ) Accounts payable 3,422 (193 ) 366 Accrued and other expenses 3,207 (1,335 ) (1,790 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,287 ) (8,662 ) 32,566 Investing activities: Acquisition of Blair facility — (6,547 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,369 ) (3,768 ) (2,830 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets — — 4 Net cash used in investing activities (1,369 ) (10,315 ) (2,826 ) Financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (1,805 ) (1,776 ) (1,698 ) Payments under equipment financing obligations (25 ) (35 ) (34 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 3,000 — — Proceeds from equity issuance — 25 — Purchase of treasury stock (114 ) (127 ) (147 ) Net cash used in financing activities 1,056 (1,913 ) (1,879 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,600 ) (20,890 ) 27,861 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,698 25,588 11,725 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,098 $ 4,698 $ 39,586

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Contribution Margin

We also use contribution margin, which we define as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations, to measure its financial and operating performance. Contribution margin excludes other operating expenses and income, including costs not directly associated with the operations of the Company’s business such as accounting, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and other administrative activities.

Historically, we have reported production costs and production cost per ton as non-GAAP financial measures. As we expand our logistics activities and continue to sell sand closer to the wellhead, our sand production costs will only be a portion of our overall cost structure.

Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to contribution margin. Contribution margin should not be considered an alternative to gross profit presented in accordance with GAAP. Because contribution margin may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, our definition of contribution margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of contribution margin to gross profit.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Revenue $ 68,714 $ 41,605 $ 29,639 Cost of goods sold 59,743 43,586 $ 31,999 Gross profit (loss) 8,971 (1,981 ) (2,360 ) Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold 6,283 6,231 5,851 Contribution margin $ 15,254 $ 4,250 $ 3,491 Contribution margin per ton $ 12.75 $ 4.99 $ 4.55 Total tons sold 1,196 852 767

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) interest expense; and (iv) franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus: (i) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets or discontinued operations; (ii) integration and transition costs associated with specified transactions; (iii) equity compensation; (iv) acquisition and development costs; (v) non-recurring cash charges related to restructuring, retention and other similar actions; (vi) earn-out, contingent consideration obligations and other acquisition and development costs; and (vii) non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

the financial performance of our assets without regard to the impact of financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of our assets;

the viability of capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;

our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in our industry without regard to the impact of financing methods or capital structure; and

our debt covenant compliance, as Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of critical covenants to the ABL Credit Facility.



We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Net loss $ (90 ) $ (5,923 ) $ (27,267 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,658 6,568 6,317 Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,127 (4,240 ) 1,552 Interest expense 417 434 515 Franchise taxes 131 60 97 EBITDA $ 8,243 $ (3,101 ) $ (18,786 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets (16 ) — (60 ) Equity compensation 636 674 581 Employee retention credit — — (3,352 ) Acquisition and development costs — 337 (5 ) Cash charges related to restructuring and retention 106 — — Accretion of asset retirement obligations 190 190 111 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,159 $ (1,900 ) $ (21,511 )

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, which we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to measure the liquidity of our business.

Net cash provided by operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP. Because free cash flows may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,287 ) $ (8,662 ) $ 36,480 Acquisition of Blair facility — $ (6,547 ) $ — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,369 ) (3,768 ) (5,043 ) Free cash flow $ (3,656 ) $ (18,977 ) $ 31,437



