PetIQ, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022 Net Income Increased 16.0% to $4.7 Million

Reports Adjusted EBITDA of Approximately $28 Million

Provides Third Quarter 2022 Guidance and Updates 2022 Annual Outlook

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman & CEO commented, “Consumption of our products by pet parents improved as we progressed through the second quarter with strong contribution from PetIQ's higher-margin manufactured products, including our new product launches where we gained market share in-line with our plan, and we experienced good growth in our Services segment, although it wasn’t enough to fully offset our slower start to the flea and tick season. Year-to-date, net sales still increased compared to last year, and we are very pleased with our ability to expand gross margin and achieve adjusted EBITDA approximately in-line with our expectations while making planned incremental investments in marketing to support new product launches and the growth of our existing brands.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales of $252.0 million compared to $271.0 million, a decrease of 7.0%; for comparative purposes, net sales decreased 2.8% excluding $11.8 million of sales in the prior year period related to loss of distribution rights

Product segment net sales of $219.0 million compared to $242.9 million, a decrease of 9.8%; Product segment net sales decreased 5.2% excluding the aforementioned item

PetIQ’s manufactured products increased to 28.9% of Product segment net sales compared to 28.4%

Services segment net revenues of $33.0 million compared to $28.2 million, an increase of 17.2%

Gross margin increased 260 basis points to 24.6%; adjusted gross margin increased 190 basis points to 26.4%

Net income increased 16.0% to $4.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.16, compared to $4.0 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.14

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.6 million — approximately in-line with the Company's guidance for the quarter of $28.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 180 basis points to 10.9% — slightly ahead of the Company's guidance for the quarter

Six Month 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales of $527.7 million compared to $525.4 million, an increase of 0.4%; for comparative purposes, net sales increased 7.0% excluding $32.1 million of sales in the prior year period related to loss of distribution rights

Product segment net sales of $466.8 million compared to $472.9 million, a decrease of 1.3%; Product segment net sales increased 5.9% excluding the aforementioned item

PetIQ’s manufactured products increased to 27.4% of Product segment net sales compared to 25.4%

Services segment net revenues of $60.9 million compared to $52.5 million, an increase of 16.2%

Gross margin increased 220 basis points to 22.7%; adjusted gross margin increased 200 basis points from 22.7% to 24.7%

Net income increased 22.1% to $7.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.26, compared to $6.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.22

Adjusted EBITDA of $59.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 40 basis points to 11.2%

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales of $252.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, decreased 7.0%, compared to $271.0 million for the same period in the prior year. For comparative purposes, net sales decreased 2.8%, excluding $11.8 million of sales in the prior year period related to the aforementioned item.

Second quarter net sales were impacted by a slower start to the flea and tick season during the month of April due to weather. While weather was still an issue in May, consumption did improve each month of the quarter; however, this increase did not fully offset the decline to start the flea and tick season. In addition, later in the second quarter, the Company started to experience changes in consumer shopping habits evidenced by trade down to smaller pack sizes and lower cost brands as well as certain preventative care pet purchases occurring more closely to the time of need in this economic environment. Net sales were also impacted by the previously mentioned loss of distribution rights and a shift of approximately $5.0 million of net sales from the second quarter to the first quarter of 2022 due to stronger than normal fill orders for the start of the flea and tick season. The increase in Services segment net revenues was driven by improved revenue metrics and optimization of mobile clinics and wellness centers.

Second quarter 2022 gross profit was $62.0 million, an increase of 3.9% compared to $59.6 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased 260 basis points to 24.6% from 22.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $65.2 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to $64.9 million in the prior year period, reflecting favorable product mix including the success of the Company’s manufactured product portfolio such as the recently launched product NextStar. The Company also benefited from Services segment optimization. Adjusted gross margin increased 190 basis points to 26.4% for the second quarter 2022 compared to 24.5% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) was $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $43.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted SG&A was $44.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $37.5 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales adjusted SG&A was 17.8%, an increase of 420 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to a planned incremental $5.8 million, or 230 basis points of expense, to support two of the Company’s significant new manufactured brand introductions and continued marketing investments to help accelerate growth of its manufactured brand product portfolio.

Net income was $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 16.0%, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period. The Company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.16 compared to $0.14 in the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, approximately in-line with the Company's guidance of $28.0 million, despite lower-than- expected net sales and including the previously mentioned $5.8 million of planned incremental marketing expense. Second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA was lower than the $34.4 million reported in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 180 basis points to 10.9% compared to 12.7% in the prior year period slightly ahead of the Company's expectations for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, non-GAAP adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional insight into the way management views reportable segment operations. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Results

Product:

For the second quarter of 2022, Product segment net sales decreased 9.8% to $219.0 million from $242.9 million in the prior year period. For comparative purposes, Product segment net sales decreased 5.2%, excluding $11.8 million of sales in the prior year period related to loss of distribution rights, as previously communicated the last few quarters. A reconciliation table of reported net sales and adjusted EBITDA reflecting the impact of the loss of distribution for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 are included in this release.

Second quarter Product net sales were impacted by a slower start to the flea and tick season during the month of April due to weather. While weather was still an issue in May, consumption did improve each month of the quarter; however, this increase did not fully offset the decline to start the flea and tick season. In addition, later in the second quarter, the Company started to experience changes in consumer shopping habits evidenced by trade down to smaller pack sizes and lower cost brands as well as certain preventative care pet purchases occurring more closely to the time of need in this economic environment. Product segment net sales were also impacted by the previously mentioned loss of distribution rights and a shift of approximately $5.0 million of net sales from the second quarter to the first quarter of 2022 due to stronger than normal fill orders for the start of the flea and tick season.

Product segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.0% to $43.4 million from adjusted EBITDA of $48.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Product segment adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2022 was flat at 19.8% compared to the prior year period as a result of favorable product mix due to sales of PetIQ's manufactured products.

Services:

For the second quarter of 2022, Services segment net revenues were $33.0 million, an increase of 17.2% compared to $28.2 million in the same period last year. Services segment adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million, an increase of 56.5% compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Services segment net revenues and adjusted EBITDA benefited from improved revenue metrics and optimization of mobile clinics and wellness centers.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 million. The Company’s total debt, which is comprised of its term loan, ABL, and convertible debt, was $467.4 million as of June 30, 2022. The Company had total liquidity, which it defines as cash on hand plus availability, of $125.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Outlook

The Company is updating its annual outlook and providing third quarter 2022 guidance.

Christensen commented, “Multiple consumer trends continue to support the long-term growth of the pet industry and PetIQ's unique position in the market as we offer convenient and affordable veterinarian products and services to more consumers. PetIQ's manufactured brands continue to gain share and outperform the categories in which we operate. While we continue to expect to drive a disproportionate market share in the second half of 2022, we expect total category growth to be less than prior years based on the slower flea and tick season and changes in consumer spending habits in this economic environment. As a result, we've taken a more conservative approach to our 2022 outlook and now expect to increase net sales approximately 4.0% for the full year based on the mid-point of our guidance. If you compare our first half results to our second half expectations, it suggests all the growth occurred in the first half of 2022 with no growth expected in the second half of the year. Simply doing this, does not tell the full story. In fact, our year-over-year growth is very balanced throughout 2022 when you look at pet parent consumption. The timing of sales is tied to our retail customers balancing inventory and reducing weeks of supply in the third quarter."

For the full year 2022 the Company now expects:

Net sales of $920 million to $940 million, in-line with 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance. For comparative purposes, the Company expects net sales to increase 3.7% compared to 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance, excluding $36.1 million of sales in the prior year related to the loss of distribution rights. Approximately two thirds of the Company’s lower net sales outlook is related to the slower start to the flea and tick season and the changes in consumer spending in this economic environment. Approximately one-third of the Company's lower net sales outlook is due to opening fewer than previously expected wellness centers due to the difficult veterinarian labor market.

Adjusted EBITDA of $92 million to $94 million, in-line with 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance. For comparative purposes, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 3.0% compared to 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance, excluding $1.8 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior year related to the loss of distribution rights.

The Company’s annual adjusted EBITDA outlook continues to assume adjusted SG&A will increase approximately 100 basis points to 17.3% in 2022 compared to 16.3% in 2021. The annual outlook also continues to assume nominal improvement in adjusted EBITDA contribution from the Services segment given the continued volatility in the segment’s results as a result of the ongoing impact from the veterinarian labor market.

For the third quarter of 2022 the Company expects:

Net sales of $200 million to $210 million, a decrease of 1.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance. For comparative purposes, the Company expects net sales to be in-line with the third quarter of 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance, when excluding $3.5 million of sales in the prior year period related to the loss of distribution rights.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million to $17.5 million, an increase of 3.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance. For comparative purposes, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 5.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance, excluding $0.2 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior year period related to the loss of distribution rights.

The Company does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income and the respective reconciliations. These forecasted items are not within the Company’s control, may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2022.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.



PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in 000’s except for per share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,396 $ 79,406 Accounts receivable, net 168,831 113,947 Inventories 160,064 96,440 Other current assets 9,337 8,896 Total current assets 343,627 298,689 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,691 76,613 Operating lease right of use assets 20,674 20,489 Other non-current assets 1,882 2,024 Intangible assets, net 181,566 190,662 Goodwill 230,594 231,110 Total assets $ 855,035 $ 819,587 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 81,093 $ 55,057 Accrued wages payable 10,370 12,704 Accrued interest payable 1,387 3,811 Other accrued expenses 11,539 11,680 Current portion of operating leases 6,334 6,500 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 8,446 8,350 Total current liabilities 119,170 98,102 Operating leases, less current installments 15,259 14,843 Long-term debt, less current installments 450,904 448,470 Finance leases, less current installments 1,830 2,493 Other non-current liabilities 431 459 Total non-current liabilities 468,424 466,265 Equity Additional paid-in capital 374,057 368,006 Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 125,000 shares

authorized; 29,304 and 29,139 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 29 29 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000 shares

authorized; 252 and 272 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Accumulated deficit (106,762 ) (114,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,203 ) (684 ) Total stockholders' equity 265,121 252,826 Non-controlling interest 2,320 2,394 Total equity 267,441 255,220 Total liabilities and equity $ 855,035 $ 819,587





PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in 000’s, except for per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Product sales $ 219,014 $ 242,857 $ 466,764 $ 472,891 Services revenue 33,000 28,154 60,945 52,467 Total net sales 252,014 271,011 527,709 525,358 Cost of products sold 163,568 $ 185,837 354,419 368,664 Cost of services 26,472 $ 25,546 53,681 49,267 Total cost of sales 190,040 211,383 408,100 417,931 Gross profit 61,974 59,628 119,609 107,427 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,595 43,142 98,831 83,814 Operating income 11,379 16,486 20,778 23,613 Interest expense, net 6,299 7,655 12,420 12,525 Loss on debt extinguishment — 5,453 — 5,453 Other income, net (201 ) (451 ) (204 ) (655 ) Total other expense, net 6,098 12,657 12,216 17,323 Pretax net income 5,281 3,829 8,562 6,290 Income tax (expense) benefit (603 ) 205 (724 ) 130 Net income 4,678 4,034 7,838 6,420 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 46 8 75 361 Net income attributable to PetIQ, Inc. $ 4,632 $ 4,026 $ 7,763 $ 6,059 Net income per share attributable to PetIQ, Inc. Class A common stock Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Weighted Average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 29,283 28,491 29,223 27,444 Diluted 29,329 29,156 29,304 28,059





PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in 000’s) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 7,838 $ 6,420 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and loan fees 17,660 20,405 Loss on debt extinguishment — 5,453 Loss on disposition of property, plant, and equipment — 167 Stock based compensation expense 6,666 4,561 Other non-cash activity 48 176 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (54,969 ) (57,011 ) Inventories (63,771 ) (20,580 ) Other assets (409 ) (2,166 ) Accounts payable 26,481 (6,632 ) Accrued wages payable (2,359 ) (482 ) Other accrued expenses (2,569 ) 3,493 Net cash used in operating activities (65,384 ) (46,196 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposition of property, plant, and equipment — 350 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (8,026 ) (18,302 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,026 ) (17,952 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 44,000 630,568 Principal payments on long-term debt (42,800 ) (576,843 ) Tax distributions to LLC Owners — (72 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (744 ) (1,226 ) Payment of deferred financing fees and debt discount — (6,360 ) Tax withholding payments on Restricted Stock Units (865 ) (852 ) Exercise of options to purchase class A common stock 115 12,588 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (294 ) 57,803 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (73,704 ) (6,345 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (306 ) 52 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 79,406 33,456 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,396 $ 27,163



Impact of Loss of Distribution on Sales and Adjusted EBITDA

The table below represents the portion of net sales and Adjusted EBITDA associated with the Company's distribution of such manufacturers’ products to certain customers. As these transactions will not recur in 2022, they are excluded from the measures below to provide additional details to investors for comparative purposes.

(Unaudited, in 000’s) For the Three Months Ended For the Year

Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 December 31,

2021 Previously reported net sales 254,347 271,011 210,534 196,636 $ 932,528 Loss of distribution (20,250 ) (11,830 ) (3,510 ) (480 ) $ (36,070 ) Net Sales after impact of loss of distribution 234,097 259,181 207,024 196,156 $ 896,458 Previously reported Adjusted EBITDA 26,861 34,359 16,364 15,308 $ 92,892 Loss of distribution (1,012 ) (592 ) (175 ) (24 ) $ (1,803 ) Adjusted EBITDA after impact of loss of distribution 25,849 33,767 16,189 15,284 $ 91,089





PetIQ, Inc.

Summary Segment Results

(Unaudited, in 000’s) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended $'s in 000's June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Products segment sales $ 219,014 $ 242,857 $ 466,764 $ 472,891 Services segment revenue: Same-store sales 28,264 22,172 48,989 42,090 Non same-store sales 4,736 5,982 11,956 10,377 Total services segment revenue $ 33,000 $ 28,154 $ 60,945 $ 52,467 Total net sales $ 252,014 $ 271,011 $ 527,709 $ 525,358 Adjusted EBITDA Products $ 43,380 $ 48,187 $ 91,289 $ 86,979 Services 4,740 3,028 7,824 5,124 Unallocated Corporate (20,538 ) (16,856 ) (39,936 ) (30,883 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,582 $ 34,359 $ 59,177 $ 61,220





PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between gross profit and adjusted gross profit

(Unaudited, in 000’s) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended $'s in 000's June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gross profit $ 61,974 $ 59,628 $ 119,609 $ 107,427 Plus: Non same-store gross (profit) loss(3) 3,204 5,257 7,904 9,220 Adjusted gross profit $ 65,178 $ 64,885 $ 127,513 $ 116,647 Gross Margin % 24.6 % 22.0 % 22.7 % 20.4 % Adjusted gross margin % 26.4 % 24.5 % 24.7 % 22.7 %





PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) and Adjusted SG&A

(Unaudited, in 000’s) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended $'s in 000's June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 SG&A $ 50,595 $ 43,142 $ 98,831 $ 83,814 Less: Acquisition costs(1) 156 86 156 92 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(2) — 985 — 985 Stock based compensation expense 2,843 2,439 6,666 4,561 Non same-store adjustment(3) 1,991 1,106 4,456 2,791 Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(4) 404 735 743 687 Litigation expenses 1,141 320 3,802 563 Adjusted SG&A $ 44,060 $ 37,471 $ 83,008 $ 74,135 % of Sales (GAAP) 20.1 % 15.9 % 18.7 % 16.0 % % of Sales (Adjusted) 17.8 % 14.1 % 16.1 % 14.4 %





PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in 000’s) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended $'s in 000's June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income $ 4,678 $ 4,034 $ 7,838 $ 6,420 Plus: Tax expense (benefit) 603 (205 ) 724 (130 ) Depreciation 3,515 3,143 7,197 6,274 Amortization 4,477 4,627 9,000 13,055 Interest expense, net 6,299 7,655 12,420 12,525 EBITDA $ 19,572 $ 19,254 $ 37,179 $ 38,144 Acquisition costs(1) 156 86 156 92 Stock based compensation expense 2,843 2,439 6,666 4,561 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(2) — 6,438 — 6,438 Non same-store adjustment(3) 3,466 5,087 10,631 10,735 Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(4) 404 735 743 687 Litigation expenses 1,141 320 3,802 563 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,582 $ 34,359 $ 59,177 $ 61,220 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.9 % 12.7 % 11.2 % 11.7 %





PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited, in 000’s, except for per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended $'s in 000's June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income $ 4,678 $ 4,034 $ 7,838 $ 6,420 Plus: Tax expense (benefit) 603 (205 ) 724 (130 ) Acquisition costs(1) 156 86 156 92 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(2) — 6,438 — 6,438 Stock based compensation expense 2,843 2,439 6,666 4,561 Non same-store adjustment(3) 5,195 5,787 12,360 12,011 Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(4) 404 735 743 687 Litigation expenses 1,141 320 3,802 563 Adjusted Net income $ 15,020 $ 19,634 $ 32,289 $ 30,642 Non-GAAP adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.69 $ 1.10 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 1.10 $ 1.09 Weighted Average shares of Class A common stock outstanding used to compute non-GAAP adjusted EPS Basic 29,283 28,491 29,223 27,444 Diluted 29,329 29,156 29,304 28,059

(1) Acquisition costs include legal, accounting, banking, consulting, diligence, and other costs related to completed and contemplated acquisitions.

(2) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs are related to our entering into two new credit facilities, including the write off of deferred financing costs and related costs.

(3) Non same-store adjustment includes revenue and costs, and associated gross profit, related to our Services segment wellness centers and host partners with less than six full quarters of operating results, and also include pre-opening expenses.

(4) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses including personnel costs such as severance and signing bonuses, consulting costs, contract termination, and IT conversion costs. Depending on the type of costs, the costs are primarily in the Products and the corporate segments. Costs of discontinued clinics represent costs to close Services segment locations.