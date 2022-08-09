CooperCompanies Appoints Nicholas Khadder as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) announced today that Nicholas Khadder has been appointed as its general counsel and corporate secretary. Khadder joins Cooper having previously served as general counsel of Standard BioTools Inc. (formerly Fluidigm Corporation) from June 2016 to July 2022.

Prior to joining Fluidigm, from 2010 to June 2016, Khadder held various positions at Amyris, Inc., including general counsel and corporate secretary from 2013 to June 2016. Previously, Khadder served in senior corporate counsel roles at LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. from August 2008 to September 2010, and at Protiviti Inc. (a subsidiary of Robert Half International Inc.) from June 2005 to July 2008.

Khadder started his legal career as a corporate attorney at Fenwick & West LLP from October 1998 to May 2005. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Berkeley Law (the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law) and an A.B. in English from the University of California, Berkeley.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .