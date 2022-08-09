Shift Announces Merger with CarLotz; a New Business Plan that Enables the Company to Achieve Profitability in 2024; Appointment of new CEO; also Releases Q2 Results

Shift to merge with CarLotz, a leading used vehicle consignment business; combined company estimated to have approximately $125 million of cash if the merger closes at the end of the year

Shift is transitioning to a new business plan focused on transacting most sales through its most profitable online checkout channel, which allows consumers to purchase a vehicle online, sight unseen, for pickup or delivery.

Updated financial model enables positive unit economics in 2023 and company-wide profitability in 2024

Current Shift President Jeff Clementz to serve as CEO effective September 1

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today several business updates.

Merger with CarLotz

Shift announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with CarLotz (Nasdaq: LOTZ), a leading used vehicle consignment business, in a stock-for-stock merger.

The merger will bring together the best, most profitable assets from each company, consolidating Shift’s proprietary acquisition engine, best-in-class technology platform, and strong presence on the West Coast with CarLotz’s unique consignment relationships and prime retail locations in the mid-Atlantic region.

Upon closing, the go-forward business plan is expected to be fully funded to profitability by the cash position of the combined company.

More information on the merger can be found in the joint press release and presentation on Shift’s investor relations website.

New Business Plan

Concurrently, Shift announced an updated business plan that is expected to allow it to reach positive unit economics in 2023 and company-wide profitability in 2024.

Key aspects of the plan include focusing most sales through Shift’s most profitable online checkout channel, which allows consumers to purchase a vehicle online, sight unseen for pickup or delivery, and temporarily eliminating test drives. Given current market dynamics, Shift is optimizing inventory mix and assortment to favor Value vehicles, which Shift defines as older than 8 years or having been driven 80,000 miles. These operational changes will also result in a reduction of workforce across the business and rationalization of Shift’s physical footprint.

“At Shift, we’ve always done a great job of enabling the customer to have their desired car-buying experience. Increasingly, we’ve seen that many consumers opt for a true e-commerce offering, where they can purchase the vehicle without any in-person element,” said Jeff Clementz, Shift’s President and incoming CEO. “Focusing on this sales channel not only caters to consumer demand, but is also significantly more profitable in terms of unit economics. I’m extremely confident that the team we have in place is well positioned to execute on this revised business strategy, and I look forward to bringing the Shift and CarLotz teams together once we complete the merger later this year.”

“All of us on Shift’s leadership team and our Board of Directors are very conscious of the toll that the people-related changes will have on our team members. I want to extend my deep appreciation for the incredible impact that our departing teammates have had on Shift and our customers over the years and express our commitment to supporting them as best we can during this difficult transition,” said George Arison, Shift’s Co-Founder and CEO.

More information on the updated business plan can be found in the presentation on Shift’s investor relations website.

Appointment of Jeff Clementz as Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Shift’s Board of Directors announced today the appointment of current Shift President Jeff Clementz as CEO effective September 1. After nearly nine years in the role of CEO, Co-founder George Arison will be stepping down and remaining in his role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Clementz will continue to serve as CEO of Shift following its merger with CarLotz.

More information on this announcement is available in a separate press release on Shift’s investor relations website.

Shift will discuss the transaction and updated business plan, and report its financial results for the second quarter 2022, which ended June 30, 2022, during a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). Details of the conference call can be found below.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

All comparisons for the quarter are year-over-year unless otherwise specified.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 44% year-over-year to a record $223.7 million, versus guidance in the range of $225-235 million.



Total ecommerce units sold were 6,872, an increase of 17.0%.



Gross profit per unit was $1,729, growing 8% sequentially from $1,607 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit per unit 1 (“Adjusted GPU”) was $1,821, versus guidance in the range of $1,800 - $2,000.

(“Adjusted GPU”) was $1,821, versus guidance in the range of $1,800 - $2,000. Net loss was $52.2 million or 23% of revenue, compared to $57.0 million or 26% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss was $36.9 million or 16.5% of revenue, versus guidance in the range of $37.0 to $39.0 million and versus $46.6 million or $21.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

loss was $36.9 million or 16.5% of revenue, versus guidance in the range of $37.0 to $39.0 million and versus $46.6 million or $21.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. SG&A expenses were $58.7 million, or 26.3% of revenue, versus $48.1 million or 31.1% of revenue last year and $63.5 million, or 28.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022

Second Half Outlook

We are providing guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 as follows:

Revenue in the range of $270 - $290 million,

Adjusted GPU 1,2 in the range of $1,500 - $1,700

in the range of $1,500 - $1,700 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 loss of $50 - $55 million

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

We are providing guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 as follows:

Revenue in the range of $690 - $710 million

Ecommerce units of 21,000 - 24,000

Adjusted GPU 1,2 of $1,600 - $1,700 per ecommerce unit

of $1,600 - $1,700 per ecommerce unit Adjusted EBITDA1,2 loss of $133.0 - $138.0 million

___________________________

1Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit per Unit (GPU), Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the reconciliations included

at the end of this press release.

2Specific quantifications of the amounts that would be required to reconcile these items are not available. The Company believes that because of the forward looking nature of the adjusted EBITDA loss and adjusted gross profit guidance, there is uncertainty and unpredictability with respect to certain of its GAAP measures which preclude the Company from providing accurate guidance on certain forward-looking GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. The Company believes that providing estimates of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the range of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors for the reasons identified above.





Shift Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Change (%) 2022 2021 Change (%) (in thousands, except per unit and per share amounts) Revenue $ 223,733 $ 154,850 44 % $ 378,062 $ 218,642 73 % Gross profit 11,878 16,331 (27 )% 22,665 23,696 (4 )% Adjusted gross profit 12,516 16,591 (25 )% 23,801 24,187 (2 )% Net loss (52,198 ) (31,661 ) 65 % (109,247 ) (74,416 ) 47 % Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.64 ) (0.41 ) 56 % (1.37 ) (0.95 ) 44 % Adjusted EBITDA loss (36,887 ) (26,099 ) 41 % (83,558 ) (60,535 ) 38 % Gross profit per unit $ 1,729 $ 2,781 (38 )% $ 1,668 $ 2,296 (27 )% Adjusted gross profit per unit $ 1,821 $ 2,826 (36 )% $ 1,752 $ 2,343 (25 )% Ecommerce average selling price per unit $ 28,373 $ 22,090 28 % $ 27,827 $ 21,180 31 % Ecommerce units sold 6,872 5,871 17 % 13,586 10,323 32 %

Conference Call Information

Shift senior management will host a conference call today to discuss the Company’s Q2'2022 financial results. This call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET and can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-1255 or (412) 317-6015. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit Shift’s Investor Relations website at investors.shift.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the passcode 9112119.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into this press release.

Key Operating Metrics

Ecommerce Units Sold

We define ecommerce units sold as the number of vehicles sold to customers in a given period, net of returns. We currently have a seven-day, 200 mile return policy. The number of ecommerce units sold is the primary driver of our revenues and, indirectly, gross profit, since ecommerce unit sales enable multiple complementary revenue streams, including all financing and protection products. We view ecommerce units sold as a key measure of our growth, as growth in this metric is an indicator of our ability to successfully scale our operations while maintaining product integrity and customer satisfaction.

Wholesale Units Sold

We define wholesale units sold as the number of vehicles sold through wholesale channels in a given period. While wholesale units are not the primary driver of revenue or gross profit, wholesale is a valuable channel as it allows us to be able to purchase vehicles regardless of condition, which is important for the purpose of accepting a trade-in from a customer making a vehicle purchase from us, and as an online destination for consumers to sell their cars even if not selling us a car that meets our retail standards.

Ecommerce Average Sale Price

We define ecommerce average sale price (“ASP”) as the average price paid by a customer for an ecommerce vehicle, calculated as ecommerce revenue divided by ecommerce units. Ecommerce average sale price helps us gauge market demand in real-time and allows us to maintain a range of inventory that most accurately reflects the overall price spectrum of used vehicle sales in the market.

Wholesale Average Sale Price

We define wholesale average sale price as the average price paid by a customer for a wholesale vehicle, calculated as wholesale revenue divided by wholesale units. We believe this metric provides transparency and is comparable to our peers.

Average Monthly Unique Visitors

We define a monthly unique visitor as an individual who has visited our website within a calendar month, based on data collected on our website. We calculate average monthly unique visitors as the sum of monthly unique visitors in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. To classify whether a visitor is “unique”, we dedupe (a technique for eliminating duplicate copies of repeating data) each visitor based on email address and phone number, if available, and if not, we use the anonymous ID which lives in each user’s internet cookies. This practice ensures that we do not double-count individuals who visit our website multiple times within a month. We view average monthly unique visitors as a key indicator of the strength of our brand, the effectiveness of our advertising and merchandising campaigns and consumer awareness.

Average Days to Sale

We define average days to sale as the number of days between Shift’s acquisition of a vehicle and sale of that vehicle to a customer, averaged across all ecommerce units sold in a period. We view average days to sale as a useful metric in understanding the health of our inventory.

Ecommerce Vehicles Available for Sale

We define ecommerce vehicles available for sale as the number of ecommerce vehicles in inventory on the last day of a given reporting period. Until we reach an optimal pooled inventory level, we view ecommerce vehicles available for sale as a key measure of our growth. Growth in ecommerce vehicles available for sale increases the selection of vehicles available to consumers, which we believe will allow us to increase the number of vehicles we sell. Moreover, growth in ecommerce vehicles available for sale is an indicator of our ability to scale our vehicle purchasing, inspection and reconditioning operations.

Explanation Of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we review certain non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted gross profit per unit (“Adjusted GPU”), and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is discussed below.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments, and review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. See “Reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted Gross Profit,” “Reconciliation of gross profit per unit to Adjusted gross profit per unit” and “Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA” included as part of this shareholder letter.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Management evaluates our business based on an adjusted gross profit calculation that removes the financial impact associated with milestones achieved under our Lithia warrant arrangement and depreciation related to reconditioning facilities that is included in cost of sales. These items resulted in reductions in gross profit in our consolidated financial statements as applicable to the periods presented. These are non-cash adjustments, and we do not expect any material future non-cash gross profit adjustments related to the Lithia warrant agreement. We examine adjusted gross profit in aggregate as well as for each of our revenue streams: ecommerce, other, and wholesale.

Adjusted Gross Profit per Unit

We define adjusted gross profit per unit (“Adjusted GPU”) as the adjusted gross profit for ecommerce, other and wholesale, each of which divided by the total number of ecommerce units sold in the period. Adjusted GPU is driven by ecommerce vehicle revenue, which generates additional revenue through attachment of our financing and protection products, and gross profit generated from wholesale vehicle sales. We present Adjusted GPU from our three revenues streams, as ecommerce Adjusted GPU, Wholesale Adjusted GPU and Other Adjusted GPU. We believe Adjusted GPU is a key measure of our growth and long-term profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income or expense, impact of warrant remeasurement, warrant milestone impact, and other cash and non-cash based income or expenses that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our performance for the following reasons:

Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s performance without regard to items such as those we exclude in calculating this measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing, capital structures, and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies, and in communications with our board of directors concerning our performance.

Adjusted EBITDA provides a measure of consistency and comparability with our past performance that many investors find useful, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. These limitations include:

Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge and will remain an element of our long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating our ongoing operating performance for a particular period.

Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, and the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, but Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements.

Change in fair value of financial instruments is a non-cash gain or loss. Liability-classified financial instruments represent potential future obligations to settle liabilities by issuing the Company’s common stock. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in the fair value of these obligations.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in our working capital needs, capital expenditures, or contractual commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for income taxes and the cash impact of other income or expense.

Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Our Adjusted EBITDA is influenced by fluctuations in our revenue and the timing and amounts of our investments in our operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

As of June

30, 2022 As of

December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,482 $ 182,616 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $293 and $304 8,899 20,084 Inventory 136,566 122,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,140 7,392 Total current assets 239,087 332,835 Property and equipment, net 10,131 7,940 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,110 — Capitalized website and internal use software costs, net 24,047 9,262 Restricted cash, non-current 11,800 11,725 Goodwill 2,524 — Deferred borrowing costs 414 564 Other non-current assets 3,132 3,414 Total assets $ 329,245 $ 365,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,049 $ 15,175 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 30,010 43,944 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 6,663 — Flooring line of credit 93,830 83,252 Total current liabilities 154,552 142,371 Long-term debt, net 162,341 144,335 Non-current operating lease liabilities 34,814 — Other non-current liabilities 1,645 3,762 Total liabilities 353,352 290,468 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock – par value $0.0001 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock – par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 85,124,455 and 81,369,311 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9 8 Additional paid-in capital 525,841 515,975 Accumulated deficit (549,957 ) (440,711 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (24,107 ) 75,272 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 329,245 $ 365,740

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Ecommerce revenue, net $ 194,981 $ 129,688 $ 378,062 $ 218,642 Other revenue, net 9,220 5,075 17,931 9,094 Wholesale vehicle revenue 19,532 20,087 47,319 33,118 Total revenue 223,733 154,850 443,312 260,854 Cost of sales 211,855 138,519 420,647 237,158 Gross profit 11,878 16,331 22,665 23,696 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,744 48,143 122,281 98,378 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 1,561 4,139 2,662 Total operating expenses 61,203 49,704 126,420 101,040 Loss from operations (49,325 ) (33,373 ) (103,755 ) (77,344 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments — 3,470 — 5,624 Interest and other expense, net (2,846 ) (1,758 ) (5,424 ) (2,696 ) Net loss before income taxes (52,171 ) (31,661 ) (109,179 ) (74,416 ) Provision for income taxes 27 — 68 — Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (52,198 ) $ (31,661 ) $ (109,247 ) $ (74,416 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 80,952,782 78,046,020 79,902,644 78,000,870

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (109,247 ) $ (74,416 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,957 2,883 Stock-based compensation expense 9,115 13,608 Change in fair value of financial instruments — (5,624 ) Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,751 — Contra-revenue associated with milestones 318 318 Amortization of debt discounts 843 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,185 (9,906 ) Inventory (14,001 ) (73,365 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,082 (1,019 ) Other non-current assets 71 75 Accounts payable 8,712 1,373 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,802 ) 3,389 Operating lease liabilities (3,160 ) — Other non-current liabilities (1,657 ) 1,805 Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in operating activities (97,833 ) (140,879 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (3,358 ) (2,921 ) Capitalized website internal-use software costs (5,372 ) (2,934 ) Business acquisition (15,000 ) — Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities (23,730 ) (5,855 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from flooring line of credit facility 270,083 162,241 Repayment of flooring line of credit facility (259,505 ) (126,504 ) Exchange of warrants for cash — (497 ) Proceeds from Senior Unsecured Notes, net of discounts 19,591 — Payment of debt issuance costs (175 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — 143,768 Premiums paid for Capped Call Transactions — (28,391 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises, including from early exercised options 3 301 Payment of tax withheld for common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (2,453 ) — Repurchase of shares related to early exercised options (40 ) (15 ) Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by financing activities 27,504 150,903 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (94,059 ) 4,169 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 194,341 235,541 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 100,282 $ 239,710

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Units: Ecommerce units 6,872 5,871 13,586 10,323 Wholesale units 1,161 1,944 3,136 3,471 Total units sold 8,033 7,815 16,722 13,794 Ecommerce ASP $ 28,373 $ 22,090 $ 27,827 $ 21,180 Wholesale ASP $ 16,823 $ 10,333 $ 15,089 $ 9,541 Gross Profit per Unit Ecommerce Gross Profit per Unit $ 478 $ 1,857 $ 405 $ 1,368 Other Gross Profit per Unit 1,342 864 1,320 881 Wholesale Gross Profit per Unit (91 ) 60 (57 ) 47 Total Gross Profit per Unit $ 1,729 $ 2,781 $ 1,668 $ 2,296 Average monthly unique visitors 833,320 563,497 828,088 636,453 Average days to sale 63 53 60 50 Ecommerce vehicles available for sale 5,359 5,200 5,359 5,200

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total gross profit: GAAP total gross profit $ 11,878 $ 16,331 $ 22,665 $ 23,696 Warrant impact adjustment (1) 159 159 318 318 Depreciation in cost of sales (2) 479 101 818 173 Adjusted total gross profit $ 12,516 $ 16,591 $ 23,801 $ 24,187 Ecommerce gross profit: GAAP ecommerce gross profit $ 3,286 $ 10,903 $ 5,502 $ 14,121 Warrant impact adjustment (1) — — — — Depreciation in cost of sales (2) 479 101 818 172 Adjusted ecommerce gross profit $ 3,765 $ 11,004 $ 6,320 $ 14,293 Other gross profit: GAAP other gross profit $ 9,220 $ 5,075 $ 17,931 $ 9,094 Warrant impact adjustment (1) 159 159 318 318 Depreciation in cost of sales (2) — — — — Adjusted other gross profit $ 9,379 $ 5,234 $ 18,249 $ 9,412 Wholesale gross profit: GAAP wholesale gross profit $ (628 ) $ 353 $ (768 ) $ 481 Warrant impact adjustment (1) — — — — Depreciation in cost of sales (2) — — — — Adjusted wholesale gross profit $ (628 ) $ 353 $ (768 ) $ 481





(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. (2) Includes depreciation expense attributed to reconditioning facilities included in cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Per Unit To Adjusted Gross Profit Per Unit

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total gross profit per unit: GAAP total gross profit per unit $ 1,729 $ 2,781 $ 1,668 $ 2,296 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) 22 27 24 30 Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) 70 18 60 17 Adjusted total gross profit per unit $ 1,821 $ 2,826 $ 1,752 $ 2,343 Ecommerce gross profit per unit: GAAP ecommerce gross profit per unit $ 478 $ 1,857 $ 405 $ 1,368 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) — — — — Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) 70 18 60 17 Adjusted ecommerce gross profit per unit $ 548 $ 1,875 $ 465 $ 1,385 Other gross profit per unit: GAAP other gross profit per unit $ 1,342 $ 864 $ 1,320 $ 881 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) 22 27 24 30 Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) — — — — Adjusted other gross profit per unit $ 1,364 $ 891 $ 1,344 $ 911 Wholesale gross profit per unit: GAAP wholesale gross profit per unit $ (91 ) $ 60 $ (57 ) $ 47 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) — — — — Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) — — — — Adjusted wholesale gross profit per unit $ (91 ) $ 60 $ (57 ) $ 47





(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. (2) Includes depreciation expense attributed to reconditioning facilities included in cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Gross Profit To Adjusted Gross Profit (Historical)

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total gross profit: GAAP total gross profit $ 16,331 $ 12,952 $ 12,141 $ 23,696 Warrant impact adjustment (1) 159 159 159 318 Depreciation in cost of revenue (2) 101 227 267 172 Adjusted total gross profit $ 16,591 $ 13,338 $ 12,567 $ 24,186 Ecommerce gross profit: GAAP ecommerce gross profit $ 10,903 $ 7,458 $ 3,683 $ 14,121 Warrant impact adjustment (1) — — — — Depreciation in cost of revenue (2) 101 227 267 172 Adjusted ecommerce gross profit $ 11,004 $ 7,685 $ 3,950 $ 14,293 Other gross profit: GAAP other gross profit $ 5,075 $ 6,215 $ 7,324 $ 9,094 Warrant impact adjustment (1) 159 159 159 318 Depreciation in cost of revenue (2) — — — — Adjusted other gross profit $ 5,234 $ 6,374 $ 7,483 $ 9,412 Wholesale gross profit: GAAP wholesale gross profit $ 353 $ (721 ) $ 1,134 $ 481 Warrant impact adjustment (1) — — — — Depreciation in cost of revenue (2) — — — — Adjusted wholesale gross profit $ 353 $ (721 ) $ 1,134 $ 481





(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. (2) Includes depreciation expense attributed to reconditioning facilities included in cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Per Unit To Adjusted Gross Profit Per Unit (Historical)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total gross profit per unit: GAAP total gross profit per unit $ 2,781 $ 1,997 $ 1,885 $ 4,436 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) 27 25 25 62 Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) 18 34 41 34 Adjusted total gross profit per unit $ 2,826 $ 2,056 $ 1,951 $ 4,532 $ — Ecommerce gross profit per unit: GAAP ecommerce gross profit per unit $ 1,857 $ 1,150 $ 572 $ 2,580 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) — — — — Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) 18 34 41 34 Adjusted ecommerce gross profit per unit $ 1,875 $ 1,184 $ 613 $ 2,614 Other gross profit per unit: GAAP other gross profit per unit $ 864 $ 958 $ 1,137 $ 1,767 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) 27 25 25 62 Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) — — — — Adjusted other gross profit per unit $ 891 $ 983 $ 1,162 $ 1,829 Wholesale gross profit per unit: GAAP wholesale gross profit per unit $ 60 $ (111 ) $ 176 $ 89 Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1) — — — — Depreciation adjustment per unit (2) — — — — Adjusted wholesale gross profit per unit $ 60 $ (111 ) $ 176 $ 89





(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. (2) Includes depreciation expense attributed to reconditioning facilities included in cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (52,198 ) $ (31,661 ) $ (109,247 ) $ (74,416 ) (+) Interest and other expense, net 2,846 1,758 5,424 2,696 (+) Stock-based compensation 4,923 5,405 9,115 13,608 (+) Change in fair value of financial instruments — (3,470 ) — (5,624 ) (+) Depreciation & amortization 2,938 1,710 4,957 2,883 (+) Warrant impact adjustment - contra-revenue (1) 159 159 318 318 (+) Fair transaction costs 3,366 — 4,837 — (+) Sales tax penalty recovery (931 ) — (931 ) — (+) At-the-market sales agreement costs 266 — 266 — (+) Provision for income taxes (27 ) — (68 ) — (+) One-time severance and transaction bonuses 1,771 — 1,771 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (36,887 ) $ (26,099 ) $ (83,558 ) $ (60,535 ) EBITDA Margin (%) (16.5 )% (16.9 )% (18.8 )% (23.2 )%





(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss



