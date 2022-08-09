CarLotz Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter Revenue Grew 51% versus Last Year to $76.5 million

Second Quarter Retail Unit Sales of 2,421

Second Quarter F&I Revenue Grew 80% versus Last Year

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 51% to $76.5 million from $50.8 million in the same period in 2021

Retail unit sales increased 21% to 2,421 from 2,009 in the same period in 2021

Finance & insurance revenue increased 80% to $3.2 million from $1.8 million in the same period in 2021

Gross profit was $1.5 million compared to $4.2 million in the same period in 2021

Retail GPU was $1,200 compared to $2,175 in the same period in 2021

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(34.9) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, compared to $(7.2) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(25.2) million compared to $(15.2) million in the same period in 2021



Definitive Merger Agreement with Shift

In a separate press release, CarLotz and Shift Technologies, Inc. (“Shift”) (Nasdaq: SFT) today announced that they have agreed to merge (the “Transaction”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CarLotz shareholders are expected to receive approximately 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of CarLotz common stock. The actual exchange ratio will be adjusted at the closing based on Shift’s issued and outstanding shares prior to the effective time of the merger, relative to the fully diluted CarLotz shares prior to the effective time of the merger. Based on the expected exchange ratio, upon the closing of the merger Shift’s then-current equity holders will own approximately 52.9% of the combined company, and CarLotz’s then-current equity holders will own approximately 47.1% of the combined company, calculated on a fully diluted basis. We expect the Transaction to close in Q4 2022 subject to CarLotz’s and Shift’s shareholders' approvals and other customary and regulatory approvals.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Given the announcement of the definitive merger agreement between CarLotz and Shift, CarLotz will not host a webcast and conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results.

Please refer to the investor presentation found on the Shift investor relations website and the investor call hosted by Shift management on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET for details regarding the proposed Transaction. Interested parties may access this webcast of the investor call from the investor relations website for Shift at Investor Relations | Shift Technologies, Inc..

About CarLotz

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction, Shift Technologies, Inc. (“Shift”) intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), that will include a joint proxy statement of Shift and CarLotz, that also constitutes a prospectus of Shift (the “joint proxy statement/prospectus”). Security holders of Shift and CarLotz are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available, because they will contain important information. A definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to Shift’s shareholders and to CarLotz’ shareholders. Security holders will be able to obtain the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus from the SEC’s website or from Shift or CarLotz as described in the paragraph below.

The documents filed by Shift with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents may also be obtained free of charge from Shift by requesting them by mail at 290 Division Street, Suite 400, San Francisco, California. The documents filed by CarLotz with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents may also be obtained free of charge from CarLotz by requesting them by mail at 3301 W. Moore St., Richmond, Virginia 23230.

Participants in the Solicitation

Shift, CarLotz and certain of their directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of CarLotz is set forth in the definitive proxy statement for CarLotz’ 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, as previously filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022 and in CarLotz’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2022, as supplemented by CarLotz subsequent filings with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Shift and their ownership of Shift shares is set forth in the definitive proxy statement for Shift’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, as previously filed with the SEC on June 26, 2022. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraph above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz’ expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions, and regarding the timing and consummation of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz’ filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our business plan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,022 $ 75,029 Restricted cash 4,021 4,336 Marketable securities – at fair value 54,105 116,589 Accounts receivable, net 10,012 8,206 Inventories 31,893 40,985 Other current assets 7,684 4,705 Operating and finance lease assets, property, and equipment held for sale 28,526 — Total Current Assets 206,263 249,850 Marketable securities – at fair value 848 1,941 Property and equipment, net 7,044 22,628 Capitalized website and internal-use software costs, net 12,918 13,716 Operating lease assets 22,235 — Finance lease assets, net 2,803 — Lease vehicles, net 2,598 1,596 Other assets 538 558 Total Assets $ 255,247 $ 290,289 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) ​ ​ Current Liabilities: ​ Current portion of finance lease liabilities $ 90 $ 509 Floor plan notes payable 15,689 27,815 Accounts payable 3,926 6,352 Accrued expenses 14,114 14,428 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,445 — Other current liabilities 580 754 Operating and finance lease liabilities associated with assets held for sale 30,122 — Total Current Liabilities 68,966 49,858 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 4,216 12,206 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 22,336 — Earnout shares liability 1,063 7,679 Merger warrants liability 1,478 6,291 Other liabilities 579 744 Total Liabilities 98,638 76,778 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) — — Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 114,479,662 and 113,996,401 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 290,398 287,509 Accumulated deficit (133,657 ) (73,916 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (143 ) (93 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 156,609 213,511 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 255,247 $ 290,289



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: ​ ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle sales $ 59,211 $ 44,230 $ 109,799 $ 94,613 Wholesale vehicle sales 13,949 4,660 22,524 9,228 Finance and insurance, net 3,196 1,780 6,900 3,334 Lease income, net 137 98 283 205 Total Revenues 76,493 50,768 139,506 107,380 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation) 75,011 46,586 135,947 101,190 Gross Profit 1,482 4,182 3,559 6,190 Operating Expenses: ​ ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative 27,009 19,386 54,684 38,259 Stock-based compensation expense 1,141 3,704 2,825 45,667 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,359 95 4,147 478 Management fee expense – related party — — — 2 Impairment expense 724 — 724 — Restructuring expenses 10,731 — 10,731 — Total Operating Expenses 41,964 23,185 73,111 84,406 Loss from Operations (40,482 ) (19,003 ) (69,552 )

(78,216 )

Interest expense 594 184 1,210 359 Other Income, net ​ Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability 3,213 325 4,813 12,683 Change in fair value of earnout shares 2,587 12,210 6,616 44,056 Other income (expense) 371 (553 ) (408 ) (391 ) Total Other Income, net 6,171 11,982 11,021 56,348 Loss Before Income Tax Expense (34,905 )

(7,205 )

(59,741 )

(22,227 )

Income tax expense — — — — Net Loss $ (34,905 ) $ (7,205 ) $ (59,741 ) $ (22,227 ) Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average Shares used in Computing Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted 114,237,681 113,670,060 114,146,645 107,279,227



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

​ Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 Cash Flow from Operating Activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (59,741 ) $ (22,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities ​ Depreciation and amortization – property, equipment, ROU assets and capitalized software 6,725 448 Impairment expense 724 — Restructuring charges 10,731 — Amortization and accretion - marketable securities 752 788 Depreciation – lease vehicles 217 30 Provision for doubtful accounts 777 — Stock-based compensation expense 2,825 45,667 Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability (4,813 ) (12,683 ) Change in fair value of earnout shares (6,616 ) (44,056 ) Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts receivable (2,583 ) (1,279 ) Inventories 9,092 (36,117 ) Other current assets (2,979 ) (5,466 ) Other assets 20 (4,091 ) Accounts payable (2,426 ) 2,499 Accrued expenses (161 ) 6,187 Accrued expenses – related party — (229 ) Other current liabilities (174 ) 447 Other liabilities (166 ) (582 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (47,796 ) (70,664 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities ​ ​ Purchase of property and equipment (5,106 ) (3,548 ) Capitalized website and internal-use software costs (1,734 ) (6,601 ) Purchase of marketable securities (52,072 ) (307,560 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 114,915 128,954 Purchase of lease vehicles (1,220 ) (344 ) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities 54,783 (189,099 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities ​ ​ Payments made on finance leases (246 ) (18 ) Advance from holder of marketable securities — 4,722 PIPE issuance — 125,000 Merger financing — 309,999 Payment made on accrued dividends — (4,853 ) Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz — (62,693 ) Transaction costs and advisory fees — (47,579 ) Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options — (2,465 ) Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan — (1,749 ) Payments made on note payable — (3,000 ) Payments on floor plan notes payable (82,394 ) (29,056 ) Borrowings on floor plan notes payable 70,268 52,444 Employee stock option exercise 66 — Payments made for tax on equity award transactions (3 ) — Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (12,309 ) 340,752 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash (5,322 ) 80,989 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 79,365 2,813 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 74,043 $ 83,802 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 1,163 $ 490 Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: ​ Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory $ — $ 150 KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants — (144 ) KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable — (3,625 ) Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration — (2,832 ) Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued — (3,488 ) Purchases of property under capital lease obligation (247 ) (6,504 )



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change ​ ($ in thousands, except per unit metrics) ($ in thousands, except per unit metrics) Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 59,211 $ 44,230 33.9 % $ 109,799 $ 94,613 16.1 % Wholesale vehicle sales 13,949 4,660 199.3 % 22,524 9,228 144.1 % Finance and insurance, net 3,196 1,780 79.6 % 6,900 3,334 107.0 % Lease income, net 137 98 39.8 % 283 205 38.0 % Total revenues 76,493 50,768 50.7 % 139,506 107,380 29.9 % Cost of sales: ​ ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle cost of sales 59,502 41,641 42.9 % 111,917 90,558 23.6 % Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 15,509 4,945 213.6 % 24,030 10,632 126.0 % Total cost of sales $ 75,011 $ 46,586 61.0 % $ 135,947 $ 101,190 34.3 % Gross profit: ​ ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (291 ) $ 2,589 (111.2 ) % $ (2,118 ) $ 4,055 (152.2 ) % Wholesale vehicle gross profit (loss) (1,560 ) (285 ) (447.4 ) % (1,506 ) (1,404 ) 7.3 % Finance and insurance gross profit 3,196 1,780 79.6 % 6,900 3,334 107.0 % Lease income, net 137 98 39.8 % 283 205 38.0 % Total gross profit $ 1,482 $ 4,182 (64.6 ) % $ 3,559 $ 6,190 (42.5 ) % Retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) (291 ) 2,589 (111.2 ) % (2,118 ) 4,055 (152.2 ) % Finance and insurance gross profit 3,196 1,780 79.6 % 6,900 3,334 107.0 % Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit 2,905 4,369 (33.5 ) % 4,782 7,389 (35.3 ) % Retail vehicle unit sales 2,421 2,009 20.5 % 4,691 4,563 2.8 % Retail vehicle gross profit per unit $ 1,200 $ 2,175 (44.8 ) % $ 1,019 $ 1,619 (37.1 ) % Wholesale gross profit per unit(2): Wholesale vehicle gross profit (loss) (1,560 ) (285 ) (447.4 ) % (1,506 ) (1,404 ) 7.3 % Wholesale vehicle unit sales 706 394 79.2 % 1,270 837 51.7 % Wholesale vehicle gross profit per unit $ (2,210 ) $ (723 ) (205.7 ) % $ (1,186 ) $ (1,677 ) 29.3 %

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

(2) Wholesale gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for wholesale vehicles, each of which is divided by the total number of wholesale vehicles sold in the period.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we also present the following non-GAAP measures: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe the presentation of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with increased transparency into financial measures used by our management team, and it also improves investors’ understanding of our underlying operating performance and their ability to analyze our ongoing operating trends. All historic non-GAAP financial measures have been reconciled with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted to exclude interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain expenses related to the Company’s capital structure and management fee expense prior to the merger pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October 21, 2020 (as amended by Amendment No. 1, dated December 16, 2020), by and among CarLotz, Inc. (f/k/a Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.), Acamar Partners Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CarLotz, Inc., and CarLotz Group, Inc. (f/k/a CarLotz, Inc.) (“Former CarLotz”), pursuant to which Acamar Partners Sub, Inc. merged with and into Former CarLotz, with Former CarLotz surviving as the surviving company and as a wholly owned subsidiary of CarLotz, Inc. (the “Merger”), , stock compensation expense and other non-operating income and expenses, including interest, investment gain/loss and nonrecurring income/expense.

Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in comparing the Company’s performance prior to the Merger and the Company’s performance following the Merger.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common stockholders for the periods presented:



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)