Redwood Living, Inc. certified a Great Place to Work® for fifth consecutive year

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc., is pleased to announce that for a fifth consecutive year, the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

According to survey results, 90 percent of employees at Redwood say it is a great place to work, compared with 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Redwood’s 500+ employees span eight states, developing and managing a growing portfolio of more than 14,000 remarkable single-story apartment homes. The company’s well-rounded benefit program includes everything from paid parental leave and extended PTO and bereavement time, to tuition assistance, annual awards, and career development opportunities. It continues to evolve based on employee feedback.

“For the fifth year in a row, Redwood has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and while it is a distinction that we are extremely proud of, it is also one that we do not take for granted,” said Kate Vizmeg, chief people and operations officer at Redwood. “We celebrate this milestone and thank our team members for dedicating their time and talent to better our organization and enrich the lives of our residents.”

Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Because employee feedback and independent analysis determine the scores, Certification helps job seekers distinguish which companies genuinely offer a great company culture.

Learn more about Redwood and view current career opportunities at a company that puts its people first.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company already with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. The company will begin construction in Nebraska during 2022, with potential projects planned for markets in Missouri after that. Redwood believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response its neighborhoods provide. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

