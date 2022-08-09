Benefitfocus Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) (“Benefitfocus” or the “Company”), a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefit programs, today announced that, in connection with the appointment of Ed Rumzis as executive vice president and chief technology officer, and in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement with the Company, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Benefitfocus’ Board of Directors approved an initial equity grant to Mr. Rumzis of 187,664 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with a value of $1,500,000 (the “Initial Grant”).



The Initial Grant will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of Mr. Rumzis’ start date of August 8, 2022, subject to Mr. Rumzis continuing with the Company through the applicable vesting dates and with potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment.

The Initial Grant was made as a material inducement to Mr. Rumzis becoming an employee of the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the grant agreement covering the Initial Grant.

