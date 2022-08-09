Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Continued to execute on its strategic initiatives by significantly lowering cost of capital and reducing non-interest earning equity exposure

Expects to see the full benefits of these initiatives in the second half of 2022 with improved financial and operational performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC”, “Logan Ridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LRFC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and President of LRFC, said, “The second quarter of 2022 was transformational for Logan Ridge and marks the first-year anniversary of our stewardship. Although we continue to operate in an uncertain economic environment affected by high inflation and rising interest rates, our portfolio is stable and non-accruals remain low as a percentage of our total portfolio at fair value. Moreover, as a result of the successful execution on our business plan, we have materially lowered our cost of capital by refinancing the entire legacy debt structure at lower rates, eliminated all near-term liability maturities and increased our borrowing capacity. Additionally, we significantly reduced the Company’s exposure to the legacy non-interest earning equity investments, including the successful exit of its largest legacy equity interest in Eastport Holding, LLC on June 29, 2022, which will allow us to reinvest the proceeds into interest earning investments originated by Mount Logan Management, which is part of the BC Partners Credit Platform. With the successful completion of these substantial milestones, the current strength of our portfolio and our commitment to execute on our growth initiatives, we believe we have positioned Logan Ridge well to take advantage of opportunities arising from the current credit environment, which we believe will be an attractive vintage. We are now laser focused on returning the Company to profitability. We expect to see the full benefits of these initiatives starting in the second half of 2022.”

One Year Anniversary Highlights

As of June 30, 2022, 42% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value was invested in assets originated by Mount Logan Management, part of the BC Partners Credit Platform, with an additional $29.5 million of cash and $34.4 million of unused borrowing capacity available for deployment in investments originated by the BC Partners Credit Platform.

Successfully monetized and/or realized $145.4 million of the legacy portfolio we inherited from the former investment adviser through June 30, 2022. This represents approximately 64% of the fair value of the portfolio we inherited.

Credit has stabilized and there have been no new non-accruals since Mount Logan Management became the Company’s investment adviser. Further, we successfully exited a non-accrual investment for proceeds of $0.6 million. This position was valued at zero as of June 30, 2021.

Received an investment grade credit rating.

Refinanced the entire legacy debt structure, materially lowering the cost of capital as previously announced. As a result, the Company has no near-term maturities.

Strategically exited the Company’s largest legacy non-interest earning equity interest, Eastport Holdings, LLC. This refinancing and recapitalization transaction significantly reduced the Company’s legacy non-interest earning equity exposure. As a result of this transaction, the Company received $16.5 million in cash and $19.25 million in principal of a new debt security, in exchange for all of its previous debt and equity securities.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s non-yielding equity portfolio represented 21.7% and 21.4% of the portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively, as compared to 22.9% and 32.3% of the portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively as of June 30, 2021.

For the last-twelve-month (“LTM”) period ended June 30, 2022, administration fees reimbursed to the administrator, BC Partners Management LLC, totaled $0.6 million. This compares to $1.4 million reimbursed to the former administrator, Capitala Advisors Corp, for the LTM period ended June 30, 2021.

Selected Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2022, net asset value was $101.1 million, or $37.31 per share, as compared to $106.2 million, or $39.16 per share, as of March 31, 2022 and $107.1 million, or $39.48 per share, as of December 31, 2021.

Net investment loss for the second quarter was $0.9 million as compared to net investment loss of $1.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2022. Net investment loss for the second quarter also includes certain non-recurring incremental financing costs and professional fees totaling $0.3 million. Excluding the impact of these non-recurring items, adjusted net investment loss for the second quarter would have been $0.6 million.

As of June 30, 2022, our portfolio consisted of investments in 44 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $175.9 million.

The Company continued to judiciously redeploy capital generated from exiting the legacy portfolio. During the second quarter, the Company made approximately $30.7 million of investments and had approximately $58.3 million in repayment and exits, resulting in net repayment and sales of approximately $27.6 million for the period. This compares to $16.4 million of investments and approximately $8.4 million in repayments and sales on the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 increased to $29.5 million as compared to $15.8 million as of March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of the Eastport Holdings, LLC refinancing and recapitalization transaction that closed on June 29, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, our debt investment portfolio, which represented 75.0% of our total portfolio at fair value, had a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 8.7% (excluding non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations). This compares to a debt investment portfolio, which represented 68.1% of our total portfolio at fair value, with a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 8.3% (excluding non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations) as of March 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an aggregate cost of $12.1 million and fair value of $6.4 million, which represented 6.5 % and 3.6% of the investment portfolio, respectively. This compares to debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an aggregate cost of $12.7 million and fair value of $7.0 million, which represented 6.4 % and 3.4% of the investment portfolio, respectively as of March 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.0x as compared to 1.2x as of March 31, 2022.

Total investment income was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decline was due primarily to lower average outstanding debt investments.

Total expenses for the second quarter of 2022 declined to $4.2 million, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in expenses was driven primarily by lower interest and financing fees (decreased by $0.6 million), management fees (decreased by $0.3 million), and other general and administrative costs (decreased by $0.2 million) as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Net investment loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million compared to net investment income of less than $0.1 million during the second quarter of 2021.

Net realized gain on investments was $15.5 million for the quarter of 2022, compared to $6.9 million during the second quarter of 2021.

The Company had a decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $5.0 million, or $(1.86) per share, during the second quarter of 2022. This compares to a net decrease in net asset from operations of $7.6 million, or $(2.79) per share, for the second quarter of 2021.



The following table summarizes the amortized cost and the fair value of investments as of June 30, 2022:

($ in thousands) Investments at

Amortized Cost Amortized Cost

Percentage of

Total Portfolio Investments at

Fair Value Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio First Lien Debt $ 104,341 55.7 % $ 97,460 55.4 % Second Lien Debt 8,888 4.7 % 8,249 4.7 % Subordinated Debt 26,433 14.1 % 26,250 14.9 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 7,160 3.8 % 6,296 3.6 % Equity and Warrants 40,703 21.7 % 37,598 21.4 % Total $ 187,525 100.0 % $ 175,853 100.0 %

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and the fair value of investments as of December 31, 2021:

($ in thousands) Investments at

Amortized Cost Amortized Cost

Percentage of

Total Portfolio Investments at

Fair Value Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio First Lien Debt $ 103,667 54.4 % $ 98,251 49.6 % Second Lien Debt 30,048 15.8 % 30,190 15.2 % Subordinated Debt 5,050 2.6 % 5,050 2.6 % Equity and Warrants 51,717 27.2 % 64,698 32.6 % Total $ 190,482 100.0 % $ 198,189 100.0 %

Interest Rate Risk

Based on our June 30, 2022 consolidated statement of assets and liabilities, the following table shows the annual impact on net income (excluding the potential related incentive fee impact) of base rate changes in interest rates (considering interest rate floors for variable rate securities) assuming no changes in our investment and borrowing structure:

Basis Point Change

($ in thousands) Increase

(decrease) in

interest income (Increase)

decrease in

interest

expense Increase

(decrease) in

net income Up 300 basis points $ 2,834 $ (1,235 ) $ 1,599 Up 200 basis points 1,881 (823 ) 1,058 Up 100 basis points 928 (412 ) 516 Down 100 basis points (727 ) 529 (198 ) Down 200 basis points (1,054 ) 529 (525 ) Down 300 basis points (1,056 ) 529 (527 )

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $148,331 and $151,543, respectively) $ 141,954 $ 129,991 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $30,344 and $30,089, respectively) 30,271 61,359 Control investments (amortized cost of $8,850 and $8,850, respectively) 3,628 6,839 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $187,525 and $190,482, respectively) 175,853 198,189 Cash and cash equivalents 29,489 39,056 Interest and dividend receivable 1,024 929 Prepaid expenses 2,822 3,358 Receivable for unsettled trades — 685 Other assets 2,951 — Total assets $ 212,139 $ 242,217 LIABILITIES 2022 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of zero and $46, respectively) $ — $ 22,787 2022 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs of zero and $167, respectively) — 51,921 2026 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,597 and $1,552, respectively) 48,403 48,448 2032 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,175 and zero, respectively) 13,825 — KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $1,468 and $353, respectively) 39,128 (353 ) Management and incentive fees payable 973 1,065 Interest and financing fees payable 707 911 Payable for unsettled trades 7,493 9,265 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 473 1,144 Total liabilities $ 111,002 $ 135,188 Commitments and contingencies NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 2,711,068 and 2,711,068 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 27 $ 27 Additional paid in capital 188,846 188,846 Total distributable loss (87,736 ) (81,844 ) Total net assets $ 101,137 $ 107,029 Total liabilities and net assets $ 212,139 $ 242,217 Net asset value per share $ 37.31 $ 39.48

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)