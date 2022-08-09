Bio-Based Lubricants Market to Reach Around $5 Billion by 2027. Transitional Shift from Petroleum-Based Feedstock to Plant-Based Feedstock is Creating Opportunities for Vendors – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report, bio-based lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2022-2027. Vendors of biodegradable lubricants can leverage significant growth opportunities within the APAC region due to the abundance of raw materials and feedstocks, such as palm oil in Malaysia and Indonesia. Furthermore, the growth of the market can be amplified by the surge in the adoption of bio-based lubricants in China, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil due to the considerable growth across the mining, automotive, marine, and other manufacturing sectors, and a shift in consumer behavior toward high-quality products in developing countries.



Most bio-based lubricants fail to provide crucial physical properties, such as thermal stability, oxidative stability, and viscosity range, and do not perform well in cold processing facilities. These properties play a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of critical equipment or vehicles while protecting them from friction and corrosion and ensuring the machine functions at high temperatures without any damage. Thus, petroleum-based lubricants have an edge over bio-based or vegetable oil-based lubricants due to such limitations.

Bio-Based Lubricants Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Around $5 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $3.34 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) Over 5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Application, End-User, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Castrol, FUCHS, Renewable lubricants, and TotalEnergies

Increasing Demand for Lubricants from Mining Industry

In the recent years, the use of bio-based lubricants is increasing significantly. Mining operators across the globe have started seeking lubricants derived from natural ingredients such as palm oil, castor oil, soybean oil, and synthetic esters. The equipment used in the mining industry ranges from large wheel loaders, mining trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, large dozers, underground mining loaders and mining, rock drills, and mining shovels which are used for surface and underground operations. With the growing trends of better fuel economy, increasing engine oil durability, and reducing pollution levels, the demand for bio-based lubricants for engine oil is gaining momentum. Although lubricants based on mineral oil have been used for decades in engine oil, several OEM manufacturers are switching to engine oils based on vegetable oils and synthetic esters.

Lubricant manufacturers relied totally on vegetable oil or plant-based products to manufacture biodegradable lubricants. With the evolving sophisticated technology and the customer-oriented market, there is an increasing demand for high-performance lubricants with minimal environmental impact and at a reasonable cost. Although vegetable oils are non-toxic, less volatile, and biodegradable, many end users prefer lubricants based on synthetic esters over them due to their availability at an excessive cost, low corrosion resistance, and low thermal balance.

Key Insights

Bio-based lubricant manufacturers have immense opportunity across the globe due to the shift from petroleum-based feedstock to plant-based feedstock driven by the considerable increase in consumer awareness of environmental protection and the rise in the stringency of environmental regulations to reduce carbon footprint.

Hydraulic fluid captures the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65%.Hydraulic fluid is primarily used across road building machinery, forestry, civic work, sandpits, and winter sports resort machines.

Marine sector captures the highest market share as it consumes the major chunk of bio-based lubricants and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98%.

Presently, Europe dominates the bio-based lubricant market. However, going forward APAC is expected to lead the market driven by the high penetration of manufacturing units such as automotive, mining, forestry and agriculture, and power generation which consumes a chunk of bio-based lubricants product.

The majority of the market's large players are attempting to grow their footprint on a global scale either through lucrative alliances or by the acquisition of smaller and mid-sized active suppliers.However, domestic vendors in the market are capitalizing on their diverse product portfolios based on regional requirements. There has been a considerable surge in mergers and acquisitions in the industry over the past few years. Mergers and acquisitions enable companies to procure raw materials at the best prices, gain access to well-established distribution networks and R&D centers, and expand their footprint across different geographies.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Plant-Based

Biodegradable Synthetic

Application

Hydraulic Fluid

Gear Oil

Chain Oil

Metalworking Fluid

Others



End-Users

Marine

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Automotive

Others



Geography

APAC China Malaysia India Indonesia Japan Rest of APAC

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Iran Rest of MEA



Key Vendors

Castrol

FUCHS

Renewable lubricants

TotalEnergies

Other Prominent Vendors

Addinol

Cortec Corporation

Condat

DuBois Chemicals

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing

Haynes Lubricants

Kluber Lubrication

Lubriplate Lubricants Company

Metalube

Panolin AG

Repsol

Vickers Oil



