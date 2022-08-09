Doctivity™ Names National Healthcare Leaders to Its Board of Directors and Advisory Board

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Doctivity™ announced today the appointment of experienced national healthcare leaders to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board: Michael Loscalzo, Executive Board Chair; Glenn Steele, M.D., Ph.D., Advisory Board Chair; Board of Directors members Adrienne Kirby, Ph.D., FACHE, and Michael Suk, MD, JD, FACS; and Advisory Board member Jean Hitchcock, MPA, APR, CFRE.

"The depth of knowledge and accomplishment of our new board members is incredible and inspiring," said Cathryn Connolley-Kluck, Doctivity President and Chief Operating Officer. "All are exemplary leaders with tremendous histories of success and accomplishment. We are honored by their participation on our boards, and we appreciate their leadership, wisdom, vision, and unique points of view as we continue to grow Doctivity."

An accomplished health system executive and healthcare investment banking professional, Loscalzo is the Senior Managing Director of Church Road Associates and previously served as a Founder and Managing Director of Rudish Consulting Solutions, the Hunter Group, and Hunter Partners. At Hunter, he played a key role in restructuring and managing troubled healthcare organizations, and as a member of a Hunter Group interim management team, he served as either chief executive officer, chief operating officer, or chief financial officer of more than 15 distressed healthcare organizations throughout the United States leading initiatives in performance improvement, new business development, and revenue optimization.

Dr. Steele serves as chairman of GSteele Health Solutions, an independently operated venture launched to help healthcare organizations create value and improve quality. He is the former president and chief executive officer of Geisinger Health System (2001-2015), an integrated health services organization in central and northeastern Pennsylvania nationally recognized for its innovative use of the electronic health record and the development and implementation of innovative care models. In addition, Steele is Chairman of the Board of City of Hope world-renowned cancer and diabetes research and treatment organization. He previously served as dean of the Biological Sciences Division and the Pritzker School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago, as well as the Richard T. Crane Professor in the Department of Surgery. Before that, he was the William V. McDermott Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, president and chief executive officer of Deaconess Professional Practice Group, and chairman of the Department of Surgery at New England Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Kirby is the former Executive Chair and CEO of Cooper University Health Care. An industry leader with diverse experience as a board member, chief executive officer, and chief operating officer, she has 40 years of strategic and operational experience in large health systems, physician organizations, insurance plans, and outpatient services. She is currently focused on a portfolio of corporate boards for healthcare product, technology, and service companies. She previously served as President of MedStar Franklin Square Hospital Center and in various leadership roles at Virtua Health. Throughout her career, she has consistently achieved market-leading revenue growth and driven organizational scale to meet customer demand in a highly regulated industry.

Dr. Suk is Chief Physician Officer for Geisinger System Services and Chair of the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute. In 2018, he developed and offered the world's first "lifetime warranty" agreement for total hip replacement and expanded that to include primary and revision total knee replacements. A change leader in promoting patient safety and quality, Suk was named a Commissioner to the Board of the Joint Commission. Widely sought after for his expertise in new models for healthcare payment and delivery, physician engagement, and leadership, he is on the editorial board of several orthopedic journals, the author of numerous scientific articles and book chapters, and the lead author of a landmark textbook on orthopedic outcomes, measures, and instruments. Selected as a White House Fellow in 2003 by President George W. Bush, Suk speaks nationally and internationally on a variety of topics relevant to orthopedic fracture management, healthcare literacy, access, and delivery.

Ms. Hitchcock is a visionary marketing, public relations, public affairs, communications, and physician relations leader presently serving as president of Hitchcock Marketing & Communications and vice president of marketing, communications, and physician relations at Phoenix Children's Hospital. She is recognized nationally as an expert in developing and implementing brand management programs, marketing plans, physician engagement strategies, department and service line assessments, crisis communication plans, and marketing training for staff and physicians. Accredited by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Hitchcock is a Certified Fundraising Executive and served on the board of directors of the Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development.

About Doctivity™

Doctivity Health is redefining the business of healthcare by focusing on provider organizations to generate actionable insights through self-service data analytics using proven, proprietary data sets. Doctivity is an intuitive performance improvement and PRM software solution that increases revenues through service line optimization and referral management by reducing leakage, improving operating performance, and growing market share. Doctivity software was built by seasoned industry executives to deliver strategic growth opportunities for top-line revenue growth. Learn more at https://www.doctivityhealth.com

