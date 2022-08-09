Food Lion Supporting Flood Relief Efforts in Kentucky

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Food Lion’s efforts to support towns and cities impacted by the recent flooding in Kentucky, the omnichannel retailer is delivering water and raising funds for victims.



The donation of a full truckload of 17 pallets of water, or more than 3,500 gallons, will be delivered Aug. 9 to God’s Pantry Food Bank, a member agency of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, in Lexington, KY. This donation supports nine shelters established by Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland food bank to serve the 14 impacted counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Additionally, from Aug. 14 – 27, Food Lion customers at its more than 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option to round up at the register to support neighbors impacted by the flooding. All proceeds will benefit American Red Cross relief efforts, and Food Lion will match register donations up to $30,000.

“Caring for our customers and communities is an integral part of our Food Lion culture and what our associates do every day,” said Scott Libbey, Division Vice President, Food Lion. “Part of demonstrating care is lending a hand to support our communities during times of need. We are humbled to bring our resources together to partner with our customers across our 10-state footprint to raise disaster relief funds to aid Kentucky. We hope our customers will join us in lending much-needed support to these communities recovering from severe flooding.”

The American Red Cross, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and partner agencies have been providing comfort and care for nearly 500 residents in multiple shelters across Eastern Kentucky. Preliminary damage assessments indicate hundreds of homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage by recent flooding.

“As hundreds seek safety and shelter amidst the devastation in eastern Kentucky, we are grateful to partners like Food Lion who help support our mission in action,” said Allison Taylor, Regional Executive, Greater Carolinas Region, American Red Cross. “Disaster-trained volunteers from the Greater Carolinas Region and beyond are seeing firsthand how families and communities are suffering and depending on the Red Cross for help. The work we do to provide these flood survivors comfort and care is made possible by the generosity of Food Lion and its customers.”

For more ways in which Food Lion cares for the towns and cities it serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com or job applicants may visit foodlion.com/careers.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or visit Twitter at @RedCross .

About God’s Pantry Food Bank

The mission of God’s Pantry Food Bank is to reduce hunger by working together to feed Kentucky communities. Working through more than 475 food pantries and meal programs the Food Bank serves 50 counties across Central and Eastern Kentucky. God’s Pantry Food Bank distributed more than 40 million pounds of food to many of the nearly 240,000 neighbors facing food insecurity in the region, including more than 15.5 million pounds of fresh produce in fiscal year 2022. For more information, visit us at GodsPantryFoodBank.org.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations Maya Franklin (American Red Cross) 704-245-3317 980-257-5035 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com maya.franklin@redcross.org Anna Russell (God’s Pantry) 859-255-6592 anna@godspantry.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/583fbe32-e758-41c3-9542-3811b9093890

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fb6a019-9737-4fc6-a697-488585058698