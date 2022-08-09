Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing to Reach Over $25 Billion by 2027. Contract manufacturing of live-attenuated Vaccines gaining popularity – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during 2022-2027. Live-attenuated vaccines are among the most widely used vaccination technologies. These vaccines have complex manufacturing requirements and continue to tighten pharma and biotech R&D budgets. Therefore, companies are trying to meet healthcare needs through low costing and highly effective manufacturing processes, thereby facilitating the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing sector.



Contract manufacturing services serve as a strategy for various companies ranging from big pharma players to small specialty entities. Major factors driving the demand for contract manufacturers include continuous cost-cutting efforts, decreased time to market, growing specialty firms that lack in-house manufacturing facilities, and an increase in outsourcing activities. In recent years, pricing pressures have been driving contract manufacturers to increase their operations in the market.

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Over $25 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $11.30 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) Over 14% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Biologics, Expression System, Scale of Operations, Company Size, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Impact of Robust Biopharmaceuticals Pipeline

Pharmaceutical companies' approach is to provide drugs that significantly improve the quality of life of patients suffering from autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammations. Scientists in R&D programs are working to accelerate the delivery of new therapies. Cell and & Gene Therapy is emerging as one of the most dynamic fields in medicine with an increased number of ongoing R&D activities. Many vendors and research organizations are engaged in the R&D of Cell & Gene Therapy. The key vendors are increasingly conducting clinical trials to gain regulatory approval in the US with largely untapped potential.

Key Insights

The emergence of various infectious diseases in developing and low- and middle-income countries are raising the usage of biologics and demanding the introduction of newer biologics, which creates opportunities for market growth.

The spread of infectious diseases across regions owing to increasing populations and implementation of vaccination programs have raised the clinical demand for vaccines, which is driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

The large companies contributed to substantial revenues, and small & mid-sized companies are expected to witness an absolute growth of 126.43%during the forecast period.

The research (clinical & preclinical) segment contributed to substantial revenues and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 128.47% during 2022-2028.

North America dominated the global market, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. APAC is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR because of the high prevalence of disease, the demand for biopharmaceutical production, and the presence of many biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers.



Vendors Insights

The emergence of several start-ups and emerging players intensified the competition among vendors. Major vendors offering biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing services are present in the region of North America, including small, mid-sized, or even large companies. Europe and APAC contain a few larger players and several small and mid-sized vendors. Emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. With increasing competition and the emergence of several companies, major vendors are getting more active and are focusing on more diverse contract manufacturing services as required by end-users.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Finished Dosage Form (FDF)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Biologics

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Vaccines

Others



Expression System

Mammalian

Non-Mammalian

Scale of Operations

Commercial

Research (Clinical & Preclinical)

Company Size

Large & Very Large Companies

Small & Mid-Sized Companies

Geography

Europe Germany UK France Switzerland Italy Spain

APAC China Japan South Korea Australia India

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey



Key Vendors

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lonza

Samsung Biologics





Key Companies

AbbVie

Catalent

Emergent BioSolutions

FUJIFILM

Merck KGaA

Pfizer

Serum Institute of India

WuXi Biologics

Other Prominent Vendors

AGC Biologics

Ajinomoto

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

Asymchem

Biocon

Cobra Biologics

Charles River Laboratories

Goodwin Biotechnology

KBI Biopharma

Sanofi

Bavarian Nordic

Wacker Biotech B.V

Jubilant HollisterStier

National Resilience

Novasep

Kemwell Biopharma

Midas Pharma

Alcami

Cambrex

Pharmaceutics International

Singota Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Binexc

Canton Biologics

ChemPartner

Cytovance Biologics

