Global Woodworking Tools Market To Hit $13.30 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global woodworking tools market garnered revenue worth $8.95 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $13.30 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.95 Billion Market Size in 2031 $13.30 Billion CAGR 3.9% No. of Pages in Report 222 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Operation, End User, and Region Drivers Favorable features such as low cost and durability of woodworking tools. Launching of woodworking tools with insulated layers that protect users from electric shocks along with providing handle grips. Thriving residential construction activities in Brazil, China, and India have resulted in massive demand for woodworking tools such as cable cutters, hammers, and screwdrivers. Opportunities Increase in sale of woodworking tools to professionals and individuals for new construction and maintenance in automotive, construction, and oil & gas industries. Restraints Growing popularity of cordless power tools as the substitute for woodworking tools.



The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global woodworking tools market, owing to reduction in the production activities of equipment that is utilized for manufacturing woodworking tools.

Halting of logistics services led to a reduction in the sale of woodworking tools during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this seriously affected the global market expansion.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the overall share of the global woodworking tools market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its leading position during the forecast timespan. However, the online segment is set to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on operation, the powered segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall share of the global woodworking tools market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. In addition, the powered segment is also anticipated to record the highest growth with a CAGR of nearly 4.6% during the forecast timeline. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as the manual.

Based on the end user, the professional segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than two-thirds of the overall share of the global woodworking tools market. Moreover, this segment is set to retain its domination during the forecast timeframe. However, the DIY segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global woodworking tools market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the LAMEA woodworking tools market is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and North America.



Leading players in the global woodworking tools market analyzed in the research include ARAS Corporation, AVEFLOR, Con-Tech International, Siemens AG, Custom Manufacturing Corporation, Custom Mfg. Corp., Promega Corporation, Dassault Systems, DB Custom Manufacturing, Parametric Technology Corporation Inc., Monroe Engineering Products, DM&E, Hexagon AB, MetalTek, Micro-Mechanics, and Thomas Swan.

The report evaluates these major participants in the global woodworking tools industry. These participants have executed a slew of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product widths in the global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product launches on the overall market size.



