Textile Transfer Papers Market to Grow at 6.4% CAGR by 2031 due to Heightened Demand in Fashion & Sportswear Segment | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global textile transfer paper market is projected to grow at a positive rate of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Textile paper transfer market was expected to reach an estimated value of US$ 695.2 Mn in 2021. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to expand at a 5.9% CAGR. The global growth and expansion of the market are primarily driven by the textile industry.



In the textile industry, emerging economies like India and China are popular markets for textile products and, generally, are the exporters of such products while developed countries like the U.S. and Russia import textile products. This is due to the easy availability of raw materials like cotton, wool, silk, and jute in these Asian countries. Apart from China and India, South Africa is counted among the top textile markets with the market accounting for 8% of the country’s GDP. Thus, the thriving textile industry supports the market for textile paper transfer in regions across the globe.

Of the two kinds of textile paper transfer, thermal transfer printing, and dye sublimation transfer printing, the latter is quickly gaining traction among manufacturers in countries like India, China, and South Africa. Dye sublimation transfer printing provides a premium quality print with a wide range of color pallets as well as superior durability which makes this process a preferred choice. Thus, the demand for dye sublimation textile transfer papers is expected to grow rapidly.

Other factors that positively influence the textile transfer paper market are health and fitness trends. Growing health-conscious population, one that is increasingly adopting fitness trends, is indirectly contributing to the market growth of the global dye sublimation transfer paper market.

In the sportswear and athleisure clothing sector, many established, as well as new names, are switching to dye sublimation transfer printing. Since sports and fitness apparel are subjected to various conditions, the print quality can be open to degradation. However, the use of dye sublimation transfer printing removes this obstacle. In the dye sublimation transfer printing method, the print or design becomes one with the fabric and is significantly more durable compared to the other printing solutions.

Moreover, due to the pandemic people are more aware of the importance of fitness in developing a strong immunity. All these factors are anticipated to augment the demand for dye sublimation transfer printing which in turn will foster an overall market growth of the textile transfer paper market.

“Rising adoption of sportswear coupled with the advancing textile industry will likely augment the sales of textile transfer papers in the global market for the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Elevated demand for sportswear to propel market growth.

North America to retain its third largest market rank over the assessment period.

Textile transfer paper market in the U.K. to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

India will likely hold 48% of the overall market share in South Asia by 2031.

The 60-90 GSM thickness segment is expected to grow at 5.7% CAGR.

Demand in the tacky product type segment is likely to rise over the assessment period.

Fashion is the most dominant end user in the market.





Competitive Landscape

Neenah Coldenhove Holding B.V., Felix Schoeller Group, Beaver Paper Group, Sappi Limited, Guyenne Papier S.A.S., Hansol Paper Co., Ltd., Sihl Inc., Canapa Paper Technologies, NanJing Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Limited (Hanrun® Paper), Mitsubishi Hi-Tech Paper Europe GmbH, Kaspar Papir, and Guangdong Guanhao High-tech Co., Ltd. among others are some of the major players in the textile transfer paper market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major manufacturers of textile transfer papers are concentrating on expanding their product portfolios by releasing novel products into the market. These businesses also employ tactics like strategic partnerships and collaborations with other manufacturers to deepen their market penetration. Major market players are focusing on extending their production capacities to increase their global presence.

More Insights into the Textile Transfer Papers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global textile transfer paper market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period 2021 to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on thickness (below 60 GSM, 60-90 GSM, above 90 GSM), paper type (coated, uncoated), product type (tacky, non-tacky) end use (fashion, sportswear, soft signage, home textiles) and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, North America is registered as the third largest textile transfer market. The region will likely account for 18% of the overall market share by the end of 2031. This growth is attributed to the growing market prospects in the U.S. The U.S. is anticipated to hold 86% of the total North America market share in the next decade.

Textile Transfer Paper Market by Category

By Thickness (GSM):

Below 60 GSM

60 – 90 GSM

Above 90 GSM





By Paper Type:

Coated

Uncoated

By Product Type:

Tacky

Non-tacky

By End Use:

Fashion

Sportswear

Soft Signage

Home Textiles

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





