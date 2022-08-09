ShortDot is Releasing More Than 2.4 Million Premium Names Across All Five Extensions

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective Sept. 1, 2022, first and last names, city names, dictionary terms, and more will be released across all five of ShortDot's extensions for end users as affordable options for their next online project. Names like GameShow.icu, assistant.icu, 1002.cyou, and more are all being released and will be available for standard prices at all accredited registrars.

ShortDot has also provided the complete list of premium names being released. Download the full list of premium names being released here.

Kevin Kopas, COO and Co-Founder at ShortDot, said, "This change is being made after careful consideration of what is best for end-users and will allow the registration of fantastic domain names at standard prices!"

"The availability of short, contextual, brandable names at standard prices is a great opportunity for new-age businesses, professionals, and startups alike to build a memorable and brandable online presence without breaking the bank!" said Lars Jensen, CEO, and Founder at ShortDot.

ShortDot's portfolio of extensions has helped millions of entrepreneurs around the globe get online and in front of their customers. With this release of premium names, ShortDot's registrar partners will be well positioned to offer fantastic names to their customers. This is also a great opportunity for domain investors to get their hands on truly unique and valuable names at the best price.

For more information, contact:

Kevin Kopas at media@nic.icu

