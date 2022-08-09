EarlyBirds Helping with the Development of Health and Safety Innovation Solutions

Forde, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has developed a global open innovation ecosystem that allows for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to work together in speeding up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that they can help companies solve employee health and safety needs with the development of innovative solutions. EarlyBirds can help all kinds of organisations in identifying innovative health and safety solutions that are most suitable for them. Organisations can discover how they are able to improve their technology adoption by becoming an early adopter. More information on this can be gleaned from https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

It is important to note that digital transformation has been changing the way safety is managed in the workplace and job sites. The use of technology can help in reducing risks and compliance costs while boosting productivity. Digital transformation can do this by streamlining and/or getting rid of processes that take too much time including administrative work, determining possible safety risks at the workplace or job site, and providing data and insights that allow contractors to make more strategic decisions for each construction project and the business as a whole.

The field of health and safety has been mostly paper based but this ischanging very fast with new developments in technology and communications. Things like drones, jobsite safety apps, wearables, training and education, onboarding staff, safe equipment and hazardous material handling, diagnostics, analytics, prevention and treatment solutions, and more have all been made better with the application of new technology.

Advancements in technology have also been helpful with regards to safety regulations and compliance. The European Commission has made the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) responsible in developing a standard for quality and reliability in health and wellness apps. And the initiative has become an international effort through ts cooperation with ISO. This standard will allow organisations to be assured of the quality and reliability of various safety tools and know how various tools compare based on key criteria.

Meanwhile, EarlyBirds can help all kinds of organisations in coming up with new and better health and safety solutions that are assured to be the best fit for their specific needs. While the advantages of digital transformation have been shown to be effective across many industries, some organisations still lag. Despite the increase in available innovative solutions, such as virtual reality, job site management platforms, digital apps, sensors, robots, drones, and more, some organisations find it confusing as to which technologies are suited for them and how to overcome the obstacles that hold back digital transformation. These obstacles can be cultural, the absence of a strategy, high upfront costs, and problems with ease of use. Organisations that become early adopters in the EarlyBirds marketplace get to work with innovators and SMEs and can get insights on the various health and safety technologies and which ones to choose.

Meanwhile, companies developing health and safety solutions can participate in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystmand get to interact with potential customers. Together with early adopters and SMEs, they can put their minds together and develop solutions that benefit everyone. Technology innovators can learn how to become part of EarlyBirds by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has its award winning platform with over 4 million innovators and two enabling programs. The first one is the Explorer program that can help speed up the technological innovation process for the entire organisation as a service. The Explorer program has several features, such as: a nominated SME for the business; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a focus on specific types of innovations; and a platform enterprise license. The second program is the Challenger program, which is for organisations who prefer to focus on just one specific problem or challenge at a time. EarlyBirds also offers the Edzlity framework that can be used by organisations to help with their continuous improvement activities for the purpose of improving their organisational agility and competitive edge.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the Early Birds Marketplace and how they can help organisations come up with health safety innovations can check out the EarlyBirds website.

