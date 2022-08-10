Ceramic Coating Market Size is projected to reach at USD 18,641 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5%, Owing to Growing Demand for Ceramic Coatings in the Automobile Industry

BEIJING, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ceramic Coating Market Size Accounted for USD 9,854 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 18,641 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forthcoming period from 2022 to 2030.



The expanding automotive industry primarily manufactures automobile parts of the engine, as well as the aerospace and defense industries, which are expected to drive the ceramic coating market growth during the projected timeframe. Ceramic coatings are also widely employed in the automotive and manufacturing sectors because of their corrosion-resistant abilities and resilience to wear and temperature. Ceramic coatings are frequently used on the external surface of automobiles to provide a polished shine look while progressively replacing wax. The growing need for corrosion-resistant as well as high-temperature coating materials, as well as the thriving automotive industry, particularly in Europe and North America, will favorably greatly affect the ceramic coating market value. Additionally, the developing aviation industry and increased spending in the automobile industry, particularly in the United States and Asian countries, are boosting the ceramic coating market share.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3062

Report Coverage:

Market Ceramic Coating Market Ceramic Coating Market Size 2021 USD 9,854 Million Ceramic Coating Market Forecast 2030 USD 18,641 Million Ceramic Coating Market CAGR 7.5% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application And By Region

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bodycote, Dow DuPont Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., APS Materials, Inc., Keronite Group Ltd., Element 119, Ultramet, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc., Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., and NanoShine Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Global Ceramic Coating Market Overview

In applications requiring surface protection, ceramic coatings are gaining ground as a potential substitute for organic as well as polymer-based coating materials. Due to their high solids content, they are often stronger and provide a more protective deterrent against extreme weather events than petroleum and water-based alternatives. They are extensively employed in a wide variety of industries, such as automotive, aerospace, energy, and healthcare, owing to their unique qualities. Ceramic coatings are rapidly becoming utilized in the automobile industry to safeguard exposed surfaces from Ultraviolet radiation as well as interior components such as cylinder heads, piston walls, and valves. The ceramic layer on the aircraft's paint protects it from UV rays, reducing oxidation. Rising car manufacturing and purchases are expected to promote the usage of ceramic coatings, notably in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

Global Ceramic Coating Market Dynamics

The rising consumption of ceramic coatings in the automobile, aviation, as well as healthcare industries, is the primary factor fueling the ceramic coatings market. Thermal spray treatments are used on rotating machines such as high-pressure turbine seals, oil seals, bearings, rotor-path linings, compressor seals, and commercial as well as defense aircraft structures and mechanical parts. Such coatings are often commonly used on automotive exhaust technology to reduce exhaust gas temperature and hence improve the performance of the engine. Besides that, applying ceramic coatings to internal combustion engines leads to a 3% increase in performance in vehicles. Additionally, such coatings have a lower thermal absorption rate, making them suited for use in heating systems to ensure that the temperature under the bonnet of the automobile is low. As a result of these benefits and expansion in the aerospace and automotive industries, the use of thermal sprays is likely to propel the development of the ceramic coatings market.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/ceramic-coating-market

Rising Demand for Ceramic Coatings in the Healthcare Sector Is Propelling the Market Forward

Ceramic coatings are being evaluated for key uses in the healthcare industry, including dental implants, orthopedic implants, and medical devices. Ceramic coatings can enhance the durability of implant materials, strengthen their attachment to adjacent tissue, as well as control medicinal chemicals. As a result, the growing healthcare industry is likely to drive up demand for coatings in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global ceramic coating market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, technology, and application. By product, the segment is separated into oxide, nitride, carbide, and others. By technology, the industry is classified into thermal spray, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and others. By application, the segment is divided into industrial goods, transportation & automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, energy, and others.

Global Ceramic Coating Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global ceramic coating market. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a sizable share of the market throughout the projecting timeframe. This is mostly due to the region's strong utilization of such coatings in the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, as well as defense industries. Furthermore, major industry participants' increased efforts in Research & development activities for such coatings, as well as the development of existing product offerings and manufacturing capacities, are likely to aid in the development of the Asia-Pacific ceramic coatings market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3062

Ceramic Coating Market Players

Some of the prominent ceramic coating market companies are Bodycote, Dow DuPont Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., APS Materials, Inc., Keronite Group Ltd., Element 119, Ultramet, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc., Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., and NanoShine Ltd.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industry:

The Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market accounted for USD 7,854 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,828 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Lithium Compounds Market accounted for USD 3,956 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25,547 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Medical Polyethylene Market accounted for USD 5,246 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8,921 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com