TerraForm Power Operating Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 under “Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI82dcbfce2a8a46119d2e00777713d466

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4rci48p

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors/Media:

Angela O’Donnell

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

enquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com