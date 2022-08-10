Proactive news headlines including Riversgold Ltd, Patrys Ltd, Great Boulder Resources and Technology Metals Australia

Sydney, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) is readying to embark on a 10,000-metre drill program at the Tambourah Project in WA’s Pilbara region. Click here

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) has fielded new pre-clinical data for its lead asset, PAT-DX1, which strongly back the drug’s continued development to improve patient outcomes in high-grade glioma (HGG), a fast growing and clinically challenging form of brain cancer. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has delivered a thick shallow gold intersection from its recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Ironbark discovery, situated at the Side Well Gold Project, near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has invited mining engineer and mineral economist Dr Carmen Letton to the board as a non-executive director, replacing founding director Sonu Cheema as he steps back into the role of company secretary. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has executed a binding agreement to acquire the Kemble prospect, situated three kilometres north of its Wattle Dam Project, near Kambalada in Western Australia. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) welcomes “highly encouraging results” from its first phase metallurgical test work on mineralisation from its high-grade RPM North deposit in Alaska. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has hit “exceptionally high-grade gold” at the St Anne’s target, part of the wholly-owned Murchison Gold Project in WA. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has topped up its private placement with an additional $300,000 subscription and plans to close its share purchase plan (SPP) early. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) is set to raise $13 million via a fully committed two-tranche placement of 40,625,000 fully paid ordinary shares to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors at a price of $0.32 per new share. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has “exceeded expectations” with the latest round of drilling at the Niobe Rubidium-Lithium Project in Western Australia, intersecting multiple mica-rich pegmatite intervals of over 50 metres in width. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has moved to unlock the potential of its Western Australian projects with a suite of exploration activities, including drilling and soil sampling programs and a heritage survey. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has continued to expand large zones of platinum group elements (PGE) and nickel mineralisation from its ongoing drill program at the Edison mineralised zone, situated within the Lamboo PGE Project in Western Australia. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) continues to record high-grade gold results from its drill campaign at the Indomitable Camp, at the company’s 100%-owned Sandstone Gold Project in WA. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) and cancer research and treatment organisation City of Hope in the US have dosed the first patient in cohort 3 of the phase I clinical trial of oncolytic virotherapy candidate, CHECKvacc (CF33-hNIS-antiPDL1). Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has confirmed the golden potential of its recent Highway discovery in WA’s Eastern Goldfields with a new round of material assays. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has kicked-off a third round of aircore drilling at the Ora Banda South Gold Project in Western Australia, pursuing strong gold grades previously intercepted at the Highlander and Carnage prospects. Click here

Proactive Group Holdings Inc is expanding its Australian footprint with the acquisition of IRM Pty Ltd, a provider of corporate websites, digital tools and investor engagement products. Click here

