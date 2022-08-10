Captor Therapeutics Nominates the Molecular Glue CPT-6281 as Drug Candidate to Enter CTA/IND-Enabling Studies for the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

WROCŁAW, Poland, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Therapeutics S.A. (WSE:CTX), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD)-based drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces that it has selected CPT-6281 as drug candidate for the CT-01 project, which will initially focus on the clinical development of the asset as a TPD treatment against hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The announcement of the drug candidate confirms that CPT-6281 is on track to enter the clinical phase in 2023.



As disclosed earlier this year, the CT-01 series of molecular glues are compounds inducing degradation of Eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1), Sal-like protein 4 (SALL4) and another undisclosed neo-substrate with essential function in tumorigenesis. Earlier this year, Captor reported very promising in vitro and in vivo preclinical data demonstrating the high anti-tumor activity at low doses of the two lead compounds in a mouse model of human liver cancer, when administered orally.

Captor went through additional extensive in vitro and in vivo evaluations to help selecting CPT-6281 as the candidate most likely to provide significant therapeutic benefit, combined with minimal or no off-target degradation and a suitable back-up compound was also identified.

Following the selection of the lead drug candidate, Captor has initiated large scale synthesis with a reputable Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization. The CDMO will produce sufficient amounts of drug candidate to complete the preclinical studies required to support a clinical trial application filing with the regulators next year.

“The nomination of our first drug candidate is another and very satisfying milestone in the Company's history, demonstrating the results of several years of systematic work on targeted protein degradation. In the CT-01 project, we are entering the advanced stage of preclinical development of the drug candidate, i.e. work whose results will be included in the IND studies, and will open the way for us to start the first phase of clinical trials,” commented Dr. Michał Walczak, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Captor Therapeutics.

“Captor is progressing according to plan and will deliver on its promises to enter the clinical phase in 2023. The team has done a tremendous job in delivering a highly potent, highly selective and highly differentiated lead drug candidate, targeting crucial proteins involved in solid cancers with high unmet medical need. I believe the clinical data that will be generated in the coming years could bring new hope to the many patients affected with hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Dr. Tom Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer of Captor Therapeutics.

“Beyond the progress made with our molecular glue CT-01, Captor’s team is also working tirelessly to develop other drug candidates, be they glue, bi-functional degraders, or new ligases. These candidates aim to tackle solid and liquid tumors as well as autoimmune diseases and are positioning Captor as a true innovator in the Targeted Protein Degradation space,” added Dr. Shepherd.

About Captor Therapeutics

Captor Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to using targeted protein degradation (TPD) technology to discover and develop breakthrough drugs for diseases deemed as medically uncurable. TPD is a revolutionary approach to developing new drugs that can target new molecular targets considered "untreatable" using classical drug development methods and provide additional treatment options for diseases where existing drugs do not provide optimal medical benefit. Captor is currently developing treatments for undertreated serious conditions, including malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

For more information on Captor Therapeutics, visit: http://www.captortherapeutics.com

LinkedIn: @CaptorTherapeutics

Twitter: @CaptorTherapeu1

For further information, please contact: