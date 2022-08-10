Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 3 August 2022 to 9 August 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|535,600
|157.60
|84,412,135.00
|3 August 2022
|4,000
|157.31
|629,240.00
|4 August 2022
|4,000
|161.42
|645,680.00
|5 August 2022
|4,000
|161.77
|647,080.00
|8 August 2022
|4,000
|157.11
|628,440.00
|9 August 2022
|4,500
|152.01
|684,045.00
|Total
|20,500
|157.78
|3,234,485.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|556,100
|157.61
|87,646,620.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 664,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.80 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
