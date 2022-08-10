Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLGT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing that the SEC is conducting an investigation into certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This comes after the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.”

On this news, Fulgent’s stock fell as much as 8% during intraday trading on August 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

