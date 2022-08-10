Enefit Green production data – July 2022

Enefit Green produced 68.7 GWh electricity during July 2022 or 18% more than in the same period last year. The result was driven by 20% higher wind energy and 16% higher solar energy production. The average recorded wind speed was 5.3 m/s and 5.8 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 5.4 m/s and 4.8 m/s in both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms in July 2021).
Heat energy production increased up 7% y-o-y to 26.1 GWh in July 2022.
Pellet production increased by 6% y-o-y to 14.5 thousand tonnes in July 2022.
|July 2022
|July 2021
|Change, %
|Electricity production by countries, GWh
|Estonia
|35,1
|34,8
|1%
|Lithuania
|4,1
|4,0
|4%
|Latvia
|26,8
|17,0
|58%
|Poland
|2,6
|2,7
|-3%
|Total
|68,7
|58,4
|18%
|Electricity production by segment, GWh
|Wind
|55,2
|46,2
|20%
|Cogeneration
|9,2
|8,5
|7%
|Solar
|4,3
|3,7
|16%
|Other
|0,1
|0,1
|3%
|Total
|68,7
|58,4
|18%
|Heat energy, GWh
|26,1
|24,4
|7,0%
|Pellets, th t
|14,5
|13,6
|6%
