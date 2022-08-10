Enefit Green production data – July 2022

English Estonian

Enefit Green produced 68.7 GWh electricity during July 2022 or 18% more than in the same period last year. The result was driven by 20% higher wind energy and 16% higher solar energy production. The average recorded wind speed was 5.3 m/s and 5.8 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 5.4 m/s and 4.8 m/s in both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms in July 2021).

Heat energy production increased up 7% y-o-y to 26.1 GWh in July 2022.

Pellet production increased by 6% y-o-y to 14.5 thousand tonnes in July 2022.

July 2022 July 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 35,1 34,8 1% Lithuania 4,1 4,0 4% Latvia 26,8 17,0 58% Poland 2,6 2,7 -3% Total 68,7 58,4 18% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 55,2 46,2 20% Cogeneration 9,2 8,5 7% Solar 4,3 3,7 16% Other 0,1 0,1 3% Total 68,7 58,4 18% Heat energy, GWh 26,1 24,4 7,0% Pellets, th t 14,5 13,6 6%