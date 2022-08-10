Caffeine Substitute Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 2.37 Billion with CAGR of 8.20% by 2029 | Market Analyzed by Size, Share, Demands, Challenges, Opportunities and Key Players

BIRMINGHAM, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's catalogue of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Caffeine Substitute Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Caffeine Substitute Market report all-inclusively guesstimates general market conditions, the growth scenario in the market, likely restrictions, major industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. It eases the process of acquiring valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs which is sure to aid in achieving business goals. The information and data quoted in this Caffeine Substitute Market report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This Caffeine Substitute Market report is very helpful for both regular and emerging market player in the Caffeine Substitute Market industry as it provides thorough market insights.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the caffeine substitute market which was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 2.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Coffee substitutes are non-coffee products that have a rich coffee-like flavour. As they do not contain caffeine, which can affect the nervous system, these substitutes aid in serving as healthy products. These substitutes are typically available in powder form, which dissolves easily in hot water and is brewed similarly to coffee.

Customers who are switching away from coffee and opting to buy healthier alternatives include those who are allergic to caffeine, dependent on it, or concerned about their health. The majority of producers in the global market for coffee alternatives are taking note of the growing customer demand for adopting healthy eating practises. Before making a purchase, consumers are becoming far more aware of the components in food goods.

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities for Industry players

Growing promotional activities on social media platforms and other platforms, such as the internet, TV, and newspapers is helping to spread information about the benefits of caffeine substitute’s product. Furthermore, coffee substitutes are packaged in pouches, cans, and aseptic cartons, which preserve their flavour for a longer period and help keep moisture levels under control, preventing mould growth.

Some of the major players operating in the caffeine substitute market are:

World Finer Foods

Unilever (U.K.)

Gourmesso Coffee (U.S.)

Douwe Egberts (Netherlands)

Dualit (U.K.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC (Sri Lanka)

Ippodo Tea (China)

Tranquini (U.S.)

Chillbev (U.S.)

Som Sleep (U.S.),

Phi Drinks, Inc. (U.S.)

BevNet.com (U.S.)

lima coffee roasters (U.S.)

dandy blend (U.S.)

Teeccino (Canada)

Tattva's herbs (U.S.)

Caffeine Substitute Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Various benefits associated with consuming caffeine substitutes

Aside from removing the caffeine, coffee substitutes are high in inulin, a prebiotic fibre that has been shown to improve digestive health and promote weight loss. They also have an adequate amount of vitamin B6 and manganese, two nutrients that are essential for brain health. These advantages directly translate into increased demand for coffee substitutes, directly boosting market growth.

Shift in the lifestyle as well as growing demand from the personal care industry

Some of the factors expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period include an increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets. The increasing use of caffeine substitutes as a natural ingredient in the cosmetics industry is expected to drive growth in the global caffeine substitute market . Furthermore, rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are some of the other factors expected to drive caffeine substitute market growth.

Restraints

The high manufacturing costs associated with caffeine substitute in comparison to conventional coffee produced using synthetic chemicals will impede the growth of the caffeine substitute market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the availability of product substitutes will act as a restraint on the growth of the caffeine substitute market during the forecast period.

This caffeine substitute market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the caffeine substitute market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Caffeine Substitute Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the caffeine substitute market will exhibit a significant rise in its market value. Rising availability of coffee substitute in online sales channel and modern outlets likes hypermarket, supermarket is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also growing product development within food substitutes or alternatives space, increasing health-conscious demographic and significant decrease in the consumption of coffee, rising rapid inclination towards veganism, growing product development within food substitutes or alternatives space, rising urbanization and improvement in living standard of the population along with rising health awareness have largely impacted the food and beverage industry are the major factors among others driving the caffeine substitute market briskly.

Currently, Europe dominates the global caffeine substitute market in terms of market share and market revenue owing to the huge demand for coffee, growing product development within food substitutes or alternatives space, increasing health-conscious demographic and significant decrease in the consumption of coffee, rising rapid inclination towards veganism and growing product development within food substitutes or alternatives space in this region.

Segmentation Breakdown:- Caffeine Substitute Market

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Packaging

Pouches

Cans

Aseptic Cartons

Distribution channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental store

Caffeine Substitute Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y Growth Market size, growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

