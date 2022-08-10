IBFD announces a new online transfer pricing qualification to further enhance its tax training offering

English French German

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD has released the new Advanced Professional Certificate in Transfer Pricing – II (APTCP-II). This market-leading online qualification is aimed at professionals who have a basic understanding about the principles of transfer pricing and wish to enhance their knowledge further in this field.



How is the course structured?

Starting on 1 November 2022, the six-month programme consists of four courses, each containing several modules that guide you on transfer pricing at an intermediate level in the following areas:

Transfer Pricing and Business Restructuring

Transfer Pricing Controversy

Transfer Pricing and Indirect Taxation

Operational Transfer Pricing

What skills will you gain?

The key skills that you will learn and be able to put into practice are:

Be able to determine the transfer pricing aspects of business restructurings

Build and apply a transfer pricing controversy framework, detect risks and understand various dispute mechanisms

Define a roadmap for developing efficient tax processes that are aligned from a transfer pricing, customs and VAT perspective

Know how to deal with product pricing and periodic monitoring of adjustments from a transfer pricing perspective and the VAT treatment of transfer pricing adjustments

Define the operational transfer pricing life cycle, the different components of operational transfer pricing and the role of segmented P&Ls

Know how to set, monitor and adjust the transfer prices of, for example, tangible goods and services transactions

Additional benefits

In addition to gaining the practical knowledge on aspects of transfer pricing, participants will also get an opportunity to network and collaborate with leading tax experts from across the world. Assignments and case studies at the end of each module will help you to put your knowledge to the test.

Participants will earn at least 33 CPE credits after completing this course.

Victor Van Kommer, Head of Tax Training, states, “At IBFD we are dedicated to developing carefully designed training programmes that help you gain a practical approach in the world of international taxation.”

He continues, “Our in-depth programme will help you broaden your knowledge and become an expert in the field of transfer pricing.”

Special discount for existing customers

If you have a subscription to an IBFD Global Tax Premier, Global Tax Explorer (Plus) collection or have completed the Advanced Professional Certificate in Transfer Pricing – I, you may be eligible for a discount. For more details please visit https://www.ibfd.org/shop/training/advanced-professional-certificate-transfer-pricing-2

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6b2444e-b830-472f-884d-16f11f65829f