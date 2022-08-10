European and North American Passenger Vehicle Retail Agency Sales Model Report 2022 - OEM Omnichannel Focus to Provide Choice in the Sales Process for Customers

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European and North American Agency Sales Model in PV Retail Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the impact of the agency sales model implementation on the European & North American (the United States and Canada) new passenger vehicle (PV) market. It provides an overview of the influence on the stakeholders in the retail value chain.

This study discusses potential trends and implications and examines the North American and European regulatory landscape. The base year is 2021, and cost impact/spending analysis is done for key stakeholders in the agency sales model. In addition, the study examines customers' online journeys, the agency model's impact on each retail activity, and the stance of key OEMs regarding agency sales model implementation.

Growth opportunities for the agency sales model are investigated, and the publisher offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.

In brief, the key areas covered in the study are:

Change in the role of dealerships and OEMs in the retail value chain with the emergence of the agency sales model.

The cost impact on dealers and OEMs at various levels of agency sales model implementation.

Scope of the emergence of new business models alongside the growth of agency sales.

The current stance of key OEMs about the agency sales model adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Agency Sales Model in PV Retail

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Agency Sales Model

Agency Sales Model - Market Overview

Agency Sales Model - Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Agency Sales Model - Stakeholder Segmentation

Agency Sales Model - Key Competitors

Agency Sales Model - Key Growth Metrics, Cost Type

Agency Sales Model - Key Growth Metrics, Cost Segment

Agency Sales Model - Growth Drivers

Agency Sales Model - Growth Restraints

Agency Sales Model - Competitive Environment

3. Agency Sales Model, Overview

Overview - Traditional Sales Model versus Agency Sales Model

Agency Sales Model - Customer Journey

Agency Sales Model - Sales Process and Stakeholder Activities

Agency Sales Model - Stakeholder Roles/Responsibilities/Transformation

Agency Sales Model - Key Retail Area to Witness Phased Transition

Agency Sales Model - OEM SWOT Analysis

Agency Sales Model - Dealer/Agent SWOT Analysis

Agency Sales Model - Characteristics & Way Forward

Agency Sales Model - Cost Type, Stakeholder Contribution

Agency Sales Model - Cost Segment, Stakeholder Contribution

Potential Trends Impacting Agency Sales Model

Agency Sales Model - Implications of Potential Trends

Laws and Regulations - Implication on Agency Sales Model

Agency Sales Model - Key Findings/Current and Future Outlook

4. Key Retail Activities - Traditional Sales Model versus Agency Sales Model

OEM Value Chain and Key Retail Activities

Transition in Key Retail Activities - Pricing and Margin

Transition in Key Retail Activities - Vehicle Ownership

Transition in Key Retail Activities - Inventory Management

Transition in Key Retail Activities - Lead Generation

Transition in Key Retail Activities - Consultation

Transition in Key Retail Activities - Payment/Billing

Transition in Key Retail Activities - Data Access/Ownership

5. Dealer - Spend and Cost Analysis

Dealer Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales

Dealer Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales

6. OEM - Spend & Cost Analysis

OEM Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales

OEM Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales

7. OEM - New Business Models

Inevitable Business Models with the Growth of Agency Sales

OEM Business Model - Data Monetization

OEM Business Model - Subscription/Leasing

OEM Business Model - Captive Financing

OEM Business Model - Independent Agents (Probable Future Model)

Dealer Business Model - Used Cars

Dealer Business Model - After-sales and Service

8. Competitive Environment

Agency Model Adoption by Key Participants

Agency Model Adoption - Status by Key Participants

Factors Limiting Agency Model Adoption in North America

Case Study 1 - Volkswagen AG

Case Study 2 - Stellantis N.V.

Case Study 3 - Mercedes Benz

Case Study 4 - Toyota Motor

Case Study 5 - Genesis Motor

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - OEM Omnichannel Focus to Provide Choice in the Sales Process for Customers

Growth Opportunity 2 - OEMs Enhance Sales Efficiency through Complete Access of Customer Data

Growth Opportunity 3 - Dealer's Bundled After-sales Services for Improved Profits

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Genesis Motor

Mercedes Benz

Stellantis N.V.

Toyota Motor

Volkswagen AG

