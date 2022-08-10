European and North American Passenger Vehicle Retail Agency Sales Model Report 2022 - OEM Omnichannel Focus to Provide Choice in the Sales Process for Customers

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European and North American Agency Sales Model in PV Retail Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the impact of the agency sales model implementation on the European & North American (the United States and Canada) new passenger vehicle (PV) market. It provides an overview of the influence on the stakeholders in the retail value chain.
This study discusses potential trends and implications and examines the North American and European regulatory landscape. The base year is 2021, and cost impact/spending analysis is done for key stakeholders in the agency sales model. In addition, the study examines customers' online journeys, the agency model's impact on each retail activity, and the stance of key OEMs regarding agency sales model implementation.
Growth opportunities for the agency sales model are investigated, and the publisher offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.
In brief, the key areas covered in the study are:
- Change in the role of dealerships and OEMs in the retail value chain with the emergence of the agency sales model.
- The cost impact on dealers and OEMs at various levels of agency sales model implementation.
- Scope of the emergence of new business models alongside the growth of agency sales.
- The current stance of key OEMs about the agency sales model adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Agency Sales Model in PV Retail
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Agency Sales Model
- Agency Sales Model - Market Overview
- Agency Sales Model - Research Methodology
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Agency Sales Model - Stakeholder Segmentation
- Agency Sales Model - Key Competitors
- Agency Sales Model - Key Growth Metrics, Cost Type
- Agency Sales Model - Key Growth Metrics, Cost Segment
- Agency Sales Model - Growth Drivers
- Agency Sales Model - Growth Restraints
- Agency Sales Model - Competitive Environment
3. Agency Sales Model, Overview
- Overview - Traditional Sales Model versus Agency Sales Model
- Agency Sales Model - Customer Journey
- Agency Sales Model - Sales Process and Stakeholder Activities
- Agency Sales Model - Stakeholder Roles/Responsibilities/Transformation
- Agency Sales Model - Key Retail Area to Witness Phased Transition
- Agency Sales Model - OEM SWOT Analysis
- Agency Sales Model - Dealer/Agent SWOT Analysis
- Agency Sales Model - Characteristics & Way Forward
- Agency Sales Model - Cost Type, Stakeholder Contribution
- Agency Sales Model - Cost Segment, Stakeholder Contribution
- Potential Trends Impacting Agency Sales Model
- Agency Sales Model - Implications of Potential Trends
- Laws and Regulations - Implication on Agency Sales Model
- Agency Sales Model - Key Findings/Current and Future Outlook
4. Key Retail Activities - Traditional Sales Model versus Agency Sales Model
- OEM Value Chain and Key Retail Activities
- Transition in Key Retail Activities - Pricing and Margin
- Transition in Key Retail Activities - Vehicle Ownership
- Transition in Key Retail Activities - Inventory Management
- Transition in Key Retail Activities - Lead Generation
- Transition in Key Retail Activities - Consultation
- Transition in Key Retail Activities - Payment/Billing
- Transition in Key Retail Activities - Data Access/Ownership
5. Dealer - Spend and Cost Analysis
- Dealer Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
- Dealer Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
6. OEM - Spend & Cost Analysis
- OEM Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
- OEM Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
7. OEM - New Business Models
- Inevitable Business Models with the Growth of Agency Sales
- OEM Business Model - Data Monetization
- OEM Business Model - Subscription/Leasing
- OEM Business Model - Captive Financing
- OEM Business Model - Independent Agents (Probable Future Model)
- Dealer Business Model - Used Cars
- Dealer Business Model - After-sales and Service
8. Competitive Environment
- Agency Model Adoption by Key Participants
- Agency Model Adoption - Status by Key Participants
- Factors Limiting Agency Model Adoption in North America
- Case Study 1 - Volkswagen AG
- Case Study 2 - Stellantis N.V.
- Case Study 3 - Mercedes Benz
- Case Study 4 - Toyota Motor
- Case Study 5 - Genesis Motor
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - OEM Omnichannel Focus to Provide Choice in the Sales Process for Customers
- Growth Opportunity 2 - OEMs Enhance Sales Efficiency through Complete Access of Customer Data
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Dealer's Bundled After-sales Services for Improved Profits
10. Next Steps
