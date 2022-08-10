Global Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Markets 2022-2027 by Technology, Connectivity, Applications, Device Type, Service Delivery Models, and Industry Verticals

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market by Technology, Connectivity, Applications, Device Type, Service Delivery Models, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an analysis of the smart workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, leading companies, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts from 2022 to 2027.



The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers with specific market recommendations. In addition, the report evaluates IWMS technology and applications with an assessment of business opportunities and market outlook. The report forecasts include the smart workplace market by technology, connectivity type, applications, device type, service delivery methods, and industry verticals.



The smart workplace is characterized as one that provides a safer, more comfortable, and productive work environment. Intelligent work is closely associated with intelligent buildings and smart facilities. In this context, it is related to various building automation solutions including smart lighting, smart security (such as access control via biometrics), intelligent HVAC systems, and more. Next-generation smart workplaces will include advanced technologies such as detection systems to determine the presence of employees for workspace optimization.



While closely tied to smart buildings, it is important to note that the smart workplace is not tied to only a building space as remote work includes home workers, telecommuting, and work while traveling. Accordingly, a larger definition of the smart workplace includes technologies and solutions to enable more efficient and effective workflow and other business operation considerations.



A broader definition of "smart workplace" takes into consideration those technologies and solutions that provide process improvement, workflow improvement, internal and external supply chain management optimization, visibility into product/service usage, opportunities for moving from products to services in an "as a Service" model, intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle (PLM), and more.



One of the most important solutions to optimize the smart workplace is to deploy an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), which represents a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management. With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX.



In terms of market developments since the last version of this report, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a major catalyst for workplace evolution as employees and contractors have been forced to work remotely. This has tested corporate IT and facilities staff in terms of enterprise ability to cope with a highly distributed workforce while a minimal amount of essential staff occupies core business facilities.



Lessons learned from these few months have reinforced the long-held view of the author that the smart workplace ecosystem is much more than just smart buildings or other facilities such as warehouses. The smart workplace is indeed the sum of all assets, production, and processes. This includes core buildings and related infrastructure, inter-facility assets, and mobile/remote employees, and their communications and collaboration tools.

Select Report Findings

The North American integrated smart workplace management application market will reach $923M by 2027

The global smart workplace market in the transportation and Logistics vertical will reach $5.89B by 2027

Retrofitting existing buildings to accommodate the smart workplace will be a $26.1B global opportunity by 2027

The majority of investment in the smart workplace is through large corporations but the growth rates for medium-sized business is much higher

Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market Dynamics



Smart Workplace Opportunities and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Connected Devices: Wearable, Smartphone, and Humanoid Robots

Automation Services, Energy Efficient Applications, and IoT

Mobile Edge Computing and Enterprise Services

Broadband Wireless and Collaborative Work

M2M Communication and AI Capabilities

Advanced Commerce Technologies

Unified Communication and Cloud Computing

Employee Empowerment

Transforming Knowledge Work

Remote Industrial Operation

Virtualization Services

Smart Grid Technology

Issues to Consider and Potential Threats

Enterprise Security Risks for Data, Information, and Infrastructure

BYOD and Privacy Risks

Platform and Infrastructure Diversity

Human-Machine Interaction

COTS Electronic Devices

Overview

Defining the Smart Workplace

Transition to Agile Workplace

Smart Workplace Outcome

Impact on Businesses and Employees

Creation of Smart Workplace Environment

Smart Workplace Ecosystem

Important Market Segments

Workplace Product and Integrated Systems

Workplace Transformation Services

Integrated Workplace Management Systems

Ecosystem Players

Platform and Automation Solution Providers

OEM Providers

Networking and Infrastructure Solution Providers

Security and Analytics Solution Providers

Connectivity and Service Providers

System Aggregators

Enterprise End Users

Facility Management and Life-Cycle Cost Analysis

Facility Management Components

Facility Management Cost Metrics

Facility Management Cost Structure

Facility Management Savings Structure

Traditional Office vs. Software Driven Automation

Enterprise SaaS Adoption

SaaS Solution Costs

Smart Workplace Job Market

Conclusions and Recommendations

Foundational Considerations

Smart Workplace Principles

Smart Workplace Creation

Smart Workplace Business Strategy

Building Automation Stakeholder

Corporate Real Estate Management and Facility Management

Collaborative Workforce Management

Organization Wide Synergy

Company Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Crestron Electronics

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Lutron Electronics

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation

Smart Office Solutions

Telkom SA Soc Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Acuity Brands Inc.

General Electric

OSRAM Licht AG

Philips Lumileds

Axis Communications AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

NICE Systems Ltd.

RavenWindow

Research Frontiers

SAGE Electrochromics Inc.

ATOSS Software AG

Kronos Incorporated

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Haier Group Corporation

Miele

Reflexis Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Toshiba Corporation

Midea Group

Lennox International Inc.

Nortek

Paloma Industries Ltd.

Vaillant Group

Bridgelux Inc.

Cree Inc.

Dialight PLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

MLS Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Anixter International

ASSA ABLOY Group

AxxonSoft

FLIR Systems

Genetec

ChromoGenics

Diamond Glass

EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

Gesimat GmbH

Intelligent Glass

Heliotrope Technologies

Pleotint LLC

Polytronix Inc.

Scienstry

Vista Window Company

StarHub

Elisa Corporation

The SMART Workplace

NEC Corporation

Telus Communications

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

CONDECO

WRLD3D

CBRE

Virtual Operations

JLL

Accenture PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

DXC Technology

IBM Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Atos Se

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

Wipro Limited

Unisys Corporation

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Planon Corporation

Accruent LLC

ARCHIBUS Inc.

NJW Limited

Indus Systems Inc.

FM: Systems Inc.

iOFFICE Corporation

