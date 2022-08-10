Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics, 2017-2021 & 2022-2026

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gift card industry in Italy is expected to grow by 8.8% on annual basis to reach US$7024.5 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Italy remains strong. The gift card industry in Italy is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$6455.0 million in 2021 to reach US$9088.9 million by 2026.



Key gift card players such as Auchan Holding, Amazon, Carrefour Group, EPIPOLI, and EUROSPAR, are driving the Italian gift card industry with different market expansion strategies. From strategic partnerships to expansion and collaboration, these players are expected to drive further growth of the gift card market in Italy over the next four to eight quarters.

Crypto Smart Market helps consumers to convert cryptocurrencies into gift cards to shop from big brands

There is growing adoption of cryptocurrencies among Gen Z and Millennials in Italy. This has led to increased investment in virtual currencies over the last four to eight quarters. Looking at this trend and to help consumers purchase their favorite products using cryptocurrencies, new services are being launched in the country.

Crypto Smart Market, which is launched by Crypto Smart, an Italian Exchange Company, makes it possible for consumers to purchase products through their cryptocurrency holdings. Notably, the platform allows consumers to buy gift cards of the best brands by selling an equivalent amount of cryptocurrency. These gift cards can then be used by consumers to complete the purchase of products.

Large number of online shoppers is creating demand for digital gift cards in Italy

The internet penetration rate has constantly surged over the last few quarters in Italy. As of October 2021, more than 90% of the Italian population was involved in online shopping. Therefore, the high internet penetration rate and rising online shoppers are creating demand for digital gift cards in Italy.



The surge in the adoption of digital gift cards has also been accelerated by the global coronavirus pandemic. Because of the fear of getting infected by the coronavirus, there has been a sudden increase in the need for cash alternatives. This has fueled the growth of the digital gift card market to some extent in Italy over the last four to eight quarters.



The publisher expects the trend to continue and the shift in consumer behavior to persist even in the post-pandemic era, thereby supporting the growth of the market from the short to medium-term perspective.



Physical gift cards hold the majority of the share in Italy

While digital gift card market share has grown significantly over the last few quarters, physical gift cards still hold the majority of the market share in the country. Gift card providers have an extensive network of point-of-sale solutions driving the growth of physical gift cards in Italy.



For instance, EPIPOLI, one of the leading gift card providers in the country, has more than 50,000 point-of-sale locations. While the publisher expects physical gift cards to hold the majority of the market share, it also projects the digital gift card segment to have the fastest compound annual growth in the country over the next four to eight quarters.



Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Coop Italia scarl

CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl

Esselunga SpA

Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA

Auchan Group SA

Gruppo Eurospin

Carrefour SA

Crai Secom SpA

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Apple Inc

Amazon.com Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in Italy

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Italy

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Italy

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Italy

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Italy

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

2. Milestone Celebration 3. Self-Use 4. Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Italy

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Italy

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

2. Sales Incentive 3. Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Italy

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Italy

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Italy

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

