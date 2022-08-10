Dermal Fillers Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global dermal fillers market size is slated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period, with the rising desire to appear attractive amidst one’s peers. More young individuals, including millennials and Gen Z, are being consciously and unconsciously drawn toward the notions of facial beauty and perfection through social media. The following eight trends have been responsible for the rising product demand across Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America:





Better biocompatibility of new materials in Europe

As more individuals become aware about what are dermal fillers made of, they are showing a greater interest in natural and biodegradable materials. During 2021, the biodegradable dermal fillers share represented over 85% of the total revenue in Europe. Industry players have been adding innovative products to broaden their portfolios.

Recently, for instance, in March 2022, Hallura Ltd., an Italy-based aesthetic company, announced the success of its multi-site clinical trials for its next-gen hyaluronic acid dermal filler via its proprietary platform, BiOLinkMatrix.

Germany to register high procedural volume

By 2028, Germany dermal fillers market size is expected to account for nearly $250 million. More German men and women are looking for ways to appear young and attractive. They have been relying on stat-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and competent expert advice for fulfilling the need for facial aesthetics.

According to the International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) survey 2020, the nation recorded more than 284,407 hyaluronic acid procedures. With continual rise in this figure since, Germany is set to become a global leader in cosmetic surgery market.

Increasing popularity of social media platforms in Europe

Growing popularity of Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat has escalated the need to appear youthful amongst the regional populace. With more Europeans spending more time on personal and professional video calls via Whatsapp and Microsoft Teams, they have been paying much more attention to facial aesthetics than before.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of internet connections in households with at least one adult aged 65 and above has reached 80% in Great Britain, with over 96% of the households having internet access in January-February 2020. This marks a notable rise from 2019 figures.

Availability of numerous specialists in U.S.

U.S. dermal fillers market size was valued at $1.7 billion during 2021 and is slated to exhibit a steady growth rate through 2028. The growing availability of surgeons has encouraged more individuals to opt for cosmetic surgery. More people in the U.S. have been ready to spend hefty amounts toward high quality facelifts and makeovers, pushing the procedural volume to a record high.

CaHa segment to see demand from HIV/AIDS patients

During 2021, calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHa) dermal fillers share in North America crossed the valuation of $75 million in terms of revenue. Not only is this material biocompatible, but it is also associated with high efficacy for HIV/AIDS patients, who often suffer from severe facial wrinkles and fat loss. Several market players have been targeting this patient segment alongside geriatric population.

Biodegradable products gain higher market share in North America

North America biodegradable dermal fillers market share was accountable for 98% of the total revenue in 2021 and will continue to increase over the next few years. More customers have been preferring non-toxic materials in their dermal fillers. Along with the benefits of polylactic acid, these products offer longer shelf life. Statistics published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reveal that over 130,000 minimally invasive polylactic acid treatments were successfully conducted during 2020 in the U.S.

Rising availability of skilled technicians across hospitals in APAC

By 2028, Asia Pacific dermal fillers market share from the hospital segment is expected to surpass $125 million. As more private hospitals have been emerging throughout the region for catering to the needs of high-income patients, product use is increasing. Large healthcare facilities have been investing in latest technologies and equipment for attracting larger customer volumes in India and Japan.

APAC region to witness high preference for facelifts

Over the last couple of years, more Asians have been opting for face lift treatments to do away with their facial flaws and make their facial features more pronounced. During 2021, the face lift segment represented nearly 1.3% APAC industry share. Restoration of facial volume is a key goal that this procedure fulfils. It is being recommended by experts to individuals of all ages, who are looking for skin tightening and revolumization solutions.

