Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size to Surpass USD 7.1 Bn by 2030

Los Angeles, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Takeaways:



By application, the U.S. bone grafts and substitutes market size was reached at USD 981 million in 2021.

size was reached at USD 981 million in 2021. Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

In 2021, the allograft material type segment generated 56% revenue share.

In 2021, the spinal fusion application segment generated revenue share of around 61%.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2006

Regional Snapshots

Why North America region dominates the bone grafts and substitutes market?

The North American region is expected to dominate the market in the future. This region is head of market share of about 41% in the past. There has been a great demand for bone grafts and substitutes in the North American region due to the increase in the injuries that are trauma related. There has also been an increase in the diseases of the bones that have created greater demand for bone grafts and substitutes in the past and it is expected to grow in the future.





Why Asia Pacific region is growing faster in the bone grafts and substitutes market?

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to provide better opportunities for the growth of the market. Increase in medical tourism and the availability of initiatives taken by governments that are favorable for the growth of the market will drive the market growth in the future.

The stringent regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific region will also help in adopting the bone grafts and substitutes for various surgeries in the future. The availability of various innovative products and better health care infrastructure will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The availability of various materials that are used for substitutes that are extremely beneficial will also drive market growth in the North American region as well as the European region.





Report Highlights

On the basis of application, the spinal fusion segment will dominate the market. Increased use of bone graft materials in the spondylosyndesis Treatment is expected to grow in the future. Increase in the number of the geriatric population will also create a great demand for corrective surgeries due to the various ailments associated with the bones. There shall be an increased use of the bone grafts and substitutes in the dental implants and procedures. Dental procedures and the implants we will gain popularity during the forecast and provide opportunities for growth in the coming years.

the spinal fusion segment will dominate the market. Increased use of bone graft materials in the spondylosyndesis Treatment is expected to grow in the future. Increase in the number of the geriatric population will also create a great demand for corrective surgeries due to the various ailments associated with the bones. There shall be an increased use of the bone grafts and substitutes in the dental implants and procedures. Dental procedures and the implants we will gain popularity during the forecast and provide opportunities for growth in the coming years. On the basis of the material used , the allograph segment will dominate the market. It had a market share of about 55% in the past and it will dominate the market due to its increased use. Allographs provide many properties that are extremely beneficial in different surgeries. The healing process is faster with the help of allograft. The time required for performing the surgery is also reduced with the use of the allograft material.

, the allograph segment will dominate the market. It had a market share of about 55% in the past and it will dominate the market due to its increased use. Allographs provide many properties that are extremely beneficial in different surgeries. The healing process is faster with the help of allograft. The time required for performing the surgery is also reduced with the use of the allograft material. The synthetic segment will also grow well in the forecast period. There are many benefits provided by the use of synthetic materials like reduced chances of transmission of any diseases and less blood loss. The use of synthetic material also reduces the amount of pain felt by the patients. It also reduces the chances of infection.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2006

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.7 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 7.1 Billion CAGR 7.51% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), SeaSpine (U.S.), AlloSource (U.S.), Bioventus (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), MTF Biologics (U.S.), Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Market dynamics

What are the drivers of bone grafts and substitutes market?

But there has been an increased adoption of the bone graft and substitutes in different surgeries. Increased use of synthetic substitutes will drive the market growth during the forecast period. There are a large number of benefits that are associated with the use of synthetic substitutes. It reduces the risk and complications in the orthopedic surgeries which will drive the market growth in the future.

Different types of synthetic substances are also useful in reducing the infections. Major market players are concentrating on coming up with different synthetic substitutes that shall be helpful in increasing the revenue. Constant research and development activities will be helpful in launching new products in the market that shall create a greater demand during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the market has increased the use of bone graft and substitutes in various applications. It is extremely beneficial in the fractures that are of a complex nature. The use of bone grafts and substitute is extremely beneficial in providing effective surgeries. The use of specific bone grafts and substitutes in different conditions can be done in the most effective manner and all of these reasons are expected to drive the market growth in the future.





Restraints

There are many limitations that are expected to hamper the growth the market. The use of the substitutes increases many risks in the patient. There are chances of adverse reactions in the humans. The use of bone graft substitutes also increase the chances of infection which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

At times the bond formation also remains incomplete and this happens to me a major restaurant in the growth of the market. The presence of the regulatory authorities have recalled many products due to the risks that are associated with the use of such products in the surgeries. The product recalls will also hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Opportunities

There has been no growing demand for the bone grafts in dental surgeries this is expected to provide great opportunities for the growth the market in the coming years. The availability of minimally invasive surgeries through the use of bone grafts and substitutes will drive the market growth and provide opportunities in the future.

As there has been an increasing demand for dental implant surgeries the segment will provide opportunities for the growth. the use of bone grafts and substitutes for joint reconstruction and for knee replacement will also provide better opportunities for growth in the future.

Challenges

There are many risks that are associated with bone grafting and the use of substitutes. All of these risk associated with the use of this technology will pose major challenges for the growth of the market in the forecast period. There are chances of heavy blood loss and also increased chances of infection. The healing of the surgeries is prolonged due to the invasive nature of the surgeries.

Even after the surgeries are performed there are chances of chronic pain which will hamper the growth of the market. The bone grafting method makes use of screws as well as plates in order to hold the bone graft at a particular place and in case it fails to do so the chances of pain and failure increase. The invasive nature of these procedures may lead to permanent scarring.

Browse more Healthcare Industry Related Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases





Recent Developments

The bone grafting market is expected to grow well during the forecast period as there has been an increase in the number of patients that are seeking implant procedures. This trend implies that they shall be a growth in the market according to the article which was published in the year 2021.





Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Others

Synthetic Ceramics HAP β-TCP α-TCP Bi-phasic Calcium Phosphates (BCP) Others Composites Polymers Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)







By Application

Foot & Ankle

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Dental

Long Bone

Spinal Fusion

By End User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2006

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R