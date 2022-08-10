Correction notice: Enefit Green production data – July 2022

English Estonian

There was a mistake in today’s stock exchange announcement in the table "Electricity production by countries, GWh“.

The table stated:

July 2022 July 2021 Change,% Electricity production by segment, GWh Lithuania 4,1 4,0 4% Latvia 26,8 17,0 58%



The table should have stated (changed information underlined):

July 2022 July 2021 Change,% Electricity production by segment, GWh Lithuania 26,8 17,0 58% Latvia 4,1 4,0 4%

We apologize for the mistake.

A corrected stock exchange announcement follows:



Enefit Green production data – July 2022

Enefit Green produced 68.7 GWh electricity during July2022 or 18% more than in the same period last year. The result was driven by 20% higher wind energy and 16% higher solar energy production. The average recorded wind speed was 5.3 m/s and 5.8 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 5.4 m/s and 4.8 m/s in both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms in July 2021).

Heat energy production increased up 7% y-o-y to 26.1 GWh in July 2022.

Pellet production increased by 6% y-o-y to 14.5 thousand tonnes in July 2022.

July 2022 July 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 35,1 34,8 1% Lithuania 26,8 17,0 58% Latvia 4,1 4,0 4% Poland 2,6 2,7 -3% Total 68,7 58,4 18% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 55,2 46,2 20% Cogeneration 9,2 8,5 7% Solar 4,3 3,7 16% Other 0,1 0,1 3% Total 68,7 58,4 18% Heat energy, GWh 26,1 24,4 7,0% Pellets, th t 14,5 13,6 6%

Further information:

Kadri Korsten

Renewable Energy Communications Manager

kadri.korsten@energia.ee

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.