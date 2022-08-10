LaunchCart.com Teams Up With OpenNode to Give eCommerce Sellers The Ability To Accept Bitcoin Globally

Escondido, CA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Cart, the new on-demand eCommerce SaaS platform that lowers the barrier of entry for anyone to start their eCommerce store, has announced an integration with OpenNode, the industry-leading Bitcoin payment processor and infrastructure provider.

Bitcoin is the world's first and most widely adopted digital currency. By adding Bitcoin payment acceptance to its platform, Launch Cart now offers its merchants a secure and simple way to expand their checkout options and opportunities.

Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart, said, "We are super excited to give our customers the ability to accept Bitcoin using OpenNode and the Lighting Network. This will help Launch Cart grow globally and become the leader with our On-Demand platform and Source & Sell Marketplace. We feel we are a great partner for OpenNode to help them with their mission to empower and connect the world with Bitcoin."

The payment system eliminates fraud, and chargebacks, and includes the security of Bitcoin's base chain. It also eliminates the seller from losing money due to the fees and time to convert to a local currency using the Lightning Network's growing ecosystem where hundreds of thousands of transactions can be processed per second at a very low cost.

OpenNode is focused on building accessible, reliable Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments infrastructure that will help catalyze Bitcoin's global adoption. OpenNode is ready to onboard every business, platform, and person looking for secure, instantly settled payments that operate globally, 24/7.

Launch Cart, a cloud-based eCommerce platform, that includes features not found on competing platforms like Shopify (Symbol SHOP), Big Commerce (Symbol BIGC), WooCommerce, and Wix that include Customer Reviews, Live Stream Selling, Order Bumps, a WYSIWYG Checkout Page Editor, and Page Builder and post-checkout, one-click upsells, and downsells.

“Launch Cart is the only eCommerce platform in the world that natively enables sellers to accept Bitcoin with on-checkout bump offers, and multiple one-click post-purchase upsells and downsells for their customers,” said newly appointed Chief Technology Officer Tyler Ryan.

In addition, Launch Cart is building an integrated Source & Sell Marketplace that will allow brands and manufacturers to list their catalog of products in the marketplace at wholesale costs allowing Launch Cart sellers to sell these products on a drop-ship basis. This unique on-demand product sourcing marketplace will allow Launch Cart sellers to offer products for sale on their storefronts without upfront inventory costs, backend fulfillment, or supply chain logistics.

For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart is a SaaS tech company creating a better, faster, higher-converting eCommerce platform with an integrated Source and Sell Marketplace that will lower the barrier of entry worldwide for tens of millions of entrepreneurs to build an online eCommerce business while creating a distribution channel for brands and manufacturers globally. For more information visit https://LaunchCart.com.

About OpenNode

OpenNode is a leading Bitcoin payments infrastructure platform, servicing companies in 126 countries through our Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered products. We remove complexity and risk by providing superior technology solutions, including simple no-code, turn-key hosted checkouts, e-commerce plug-ins, and APIs for customized integrations. Compatible with every Bitcoin wallet, OpenNode is transforming money and payments for every business, everywhere. Founded in 2017 and backed by influential global investors, OpenNode is on a mission to empower and connect the world with Bitcoin. For more information visit https://www.opennode.com.

