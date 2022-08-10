Global Ultrasound Market Analysis Report 2022 with Strategic Analysis of GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., & Siemens Healthineers

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasound Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service examines the expansion of the use-cases of ultrasound for different disease areas and diagnostics as well as treatment. The low cost and the ultraportability of these devices and the high-quality images they offer have expanded their areas of application. In addition, the noninvasiveness of ultrasound devices allows them to be used in complex processes and to reach parts of the human body that could not be reached earlier.
New solutions include the integration of tools such as AI, which streamlines processes by automating tasks and offering guidance to operators on the use of ultrasound equipment. These solutions also reduce variabilities across devices and operators and improve the early diagnosis of chronic diseases.
The study will help ultrasound equipment providers understand the key trends emerging in the market (across different healthcare domains as well as geographic regions). It provides an overview of vendors offering ultrasound solutions for several areas of application, including general imaging, cardiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, and vascular and anesthesiology, and the equipment is segmented into 3 types, based on portability, that is, cart-based, hand-carried, and handheld ultrasound devices.
The research service also offers guidance for ultrasound vendors in terms of charting strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the ultrasound market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ultrasound Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Industry Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Highlights
3 Global Competitor Analysis
- Competitive Landscape - Regional Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Spotlight - GE Healthcare
- Vendor Spotlight - GE Healthcare (Strategic Analysis)
- Vendor Spotlight - Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Vendor Spotlight - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Strategic Analysis)
- Vendor Spotlight - Siemens Healthineers
- Vendor Spotlight - Siemens Healthineers (Strategic Analysis)
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Trends Shaping the Future of the Global Ultrasound Market
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Handheld Ultrasound Devices for Developing Countries and Nonhospital Settings
- Growth Opportunity 2 - The Shift to Home Care: Ultraportable Ultrasound Equipment with Cloud Access for Telemedicine
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Ultrasound Image-based Analytics and Knowledge about Equipment Management
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq8rgo