Women's Health Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Disruptive Technologies and Competitive Intensity are Driving Innovations in the Medtech Industry

As the healthcare industry moves toward the ideas of personalized medicine and health equity, an important consideration in disease and treatment experiences is gender. While fine-tuning treatment paradigms for women will probably take decades, several areas of women's health are possible to address even today.
This project focuses on 3 specific areas (maternal mortality and morbidity, menopausal care, and pelvic health) to highlight the progress being made in women's health solutions. Emerging and existing solutions serve only a small proportion of the total addressable market, indicating a large potential opportunity to serve the many women whose needs remain unaddressed.
The author has considered solutions that are available and in the development pipeline, as well as those that can indirectly address any of the issues. The study excludes from consideration basic telehealth services that do not incorporate technology-based solutions, and unregulated, consumer-oriented products and solutions such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit wearables.
The project provides an overview of each area, highlights available and in-development solutions, offers snapshots of some of these solutions, spotlights notable vendors, and explores needs that remain unmet.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Women's Health Solutions
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Background
- Scope of Analysis
- Unmet Need Areas in Women's Health
- Addressing Women's Health Needs
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Maternal Mortality
- Maternal Mortality Rates
- Reigning in Maternal Mortality: An Attainable but Difficult Goal
- Available and In-development Solutions
- Solution Snapshot
- Unmet Needs
- Targeting Developing Nations
- Vendor Spotlight
4. Menopausal Care
- Menopause
- Treating Menopause Symptoms is Equally Important
- Available and In-development Solutions
- Solution Snapshot
- Unmet Needs
- Regional Distribution of Menopause Solutions
- Vendor Spotlight
5. Pelvic Health
- Pelvic Organ Prolapse: An Overlooked Area
- Treatment Options for Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- Vendor Spotlight
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Target Developing Nations
- Growth Opportunity 2: Real-world Evidence Database
- Growth Opportunity 3: Artificial Intelligence Detection of Pre-term Birth and Maternal Mortality Complications
- Growth Opportunity 4: Gender Inclusivity for Women's Health
7. Appendix
