Wellthy Extends Global Footprint, Appoints Veteran Commercial Leader

LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India and PARIS, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellthy Therapeutics, the leader in advancing access to digital care in all parts of the world, today announced the appointment of Theo Ahadome as Chief Business Officer. In this newly-created role, Theo will be responsible for driving the next phase of the company’s global growth.

“We have worked hard to establish our presence as the number one operating system for digital care solutions in Asia & Europe - with 15 partnered solutions across multiple therapeutic areas, over 100,000 patients, 2,000 prescribing physicians, millions of minutes spent by patients on therapy, and over 50,000 hours of live coaching and concierge delivered. With the majority of our partnerships having a global roadmap, and with multiple commercial implementations across regions, we are now in a position from a product and regulatory perspective to fully realize those opportunities,” said Abhishek Shah, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As one of the most prolific dealmakers and commercial minds in the digital health industry, Theo is just the person to lead us on our growth journey. We look forward to his leadership in defining strategy and executing our global go-to-market and scale-up.”

“We have all seen how well-established technologies in one region can be applied in other geographies, leapfrog and accelerate the advancement of global innovation. Wellthy is in a firm position to lead the evolution of the global digital care industry - from point solutions to true patient companions that solve challenges in all stages of the disease and treatment journey. I am excited about the health equity mission of Wellthy, its robust operating system, and proven success delivering outcomes in various therapeutic areas,” added Theo Ahadome.

Before joining Wellthy Therapeutics, Theo was Senior Vice President of Commercial at Happify Health (now Twill), where he led the company’s specialty solutions partnerships. He also previously held commercial positions at Science 37 and Amgen. Theo holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business and an MPhil in Technology Policy from the University of Cambridge.

About Wellthy Therapeutics

Wellthy’s mission is to advance health equity through digital care in all parts of the world. We solve difficult global challenges including disparities in access, poor patient outcomes and socio-economic barriers to care. We deliver patient-companion and concierge solutions that leverage behavioral science mechanisms to deliver clinical and business outcomes at scale. Our platform enables our partners to build and own next-generation digital solutions through a single, commercially and clinically validated front-end, on a regulatory compliant back-end.

