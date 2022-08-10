Video Streaming Market Size Worth USD 1,690.35 Billion in 2029 | 19.9% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, The video streaming market is projected to grow from USD 473.39 billion in 2022 to USD 1,690.35 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Video Streaming Market Share, 2022-2029.” The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 372.07 billion in 2021.

Growing Acceptance of Live Streaming Platforms across Education and Healthcare Sectors to Assist Market Growth

The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to impact the market size of video streaming significantly positively during the forecast period. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked digital transformation globally. The surging implementation of online learning, work from home (WFH) and remote patient monitoring in health services, e-commerce, and other has amplified the demand for services.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-streaming-market-103057





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 19.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 1,690.35 billion Base Year 2021 Video Streaming Market Size in 2021 USD 372.07 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Presence of Crucial Players

North America is anticipated to lead the video streaming market share during the forecast period owing to the existence of dominating players. Further, surging number of users for video on demand and video gaming platforms across the U.S. and Canada helps the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the noticeable CAGR during the forecast period. The market is developing with a substantial growth rate, owing to the rapid adoption of the numerous video streaming solutions such as video on demand and OTT platforms among consumers.

Furthermore, Europe is developing on an average note owing to the surging demand for online live streaming videos and rising adoption of on-demand videos among consumers.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Demand for Video on Demand (VoD) Streaming Services to Help Market Growth

Growing number of video on demand services users throughout the globe owing to the rise in consumer expenditure on media and entertainment assists the video streaming market growth. According to the Motion Picture Association Report in 2020, online VoD users jumped to about 1.10 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic and is predicted to reach 2.00 billion users by 2023.

However, the surging worries among users associated with content piracy and protection are anticipated to obstruct corporate operations, declining consumers' viewing content. This is estimated to influence the market growth in the coming years.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-streaming-market-103057





Segments:

Growing Progression of Advanced Streaming Software to Bolster Market Growth

The scope involves software and content delivery services based on component. Under the software, transcoding and processing, video delivery and distribution, video management, and others are involved. Moreover, software is increasing at reasonable pace owing to rise in the development of progressive streaming platforms by the dominating players.

Growing Number of the OTT Users to Drive Market Growth

In the scope, satellite TV, cable TV, IPTV (internet protocol television), and OTT streaming are measured under the channel. Among these, cable TV is anticipated to hold the greatest share in 2021, owing to the upsurge in the acceptance by the households across the world.

Augmenting Number of E-Sport/Sports Audiences to Spur Market Growth

Based on vertical, the scope includes Video Streaming Market share by education/e-learning, healthcare, government, sports/e-sports, gaming, enterprise and corporate, auction and bidding, fitness & lifestyle, music & entertainment, and others (transportation).

Geographically, the Video Streaming Market is fragmented into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Segmentations:













































Segmentations: By Component Software

Content Delivery Services By Channel Satellite TV

Cable TV

IPTV (Internet Protocol Television)

OTT Streaming By Vertical Education/e-Learning

Healthcare

Government

Sports/eSports

Gaming

Enterprise and Corporate

Auction and Bidding

Fitness & Lifestyle

Music & Entertainment

Other (Transportation)





Competitive Landscape:

Radical Product Launch Declarations by Prime Players to Boost Market Growth

The important players adopt numerous strategies to spur their position in the market as dominating companies. One such key strategy is procuring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is intermittently launching radical products with a comprehensive study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

January 2022: IBM Corporation declared an innovative IBM streaming mobile application that globally refines the communications happening in workplace. The mobile application is made accessible on the app store and play store. IBM’s video streaming application permits users to broadcast and live stream videos.

Companies Profiled Mentioned in the Video Streaming Market Report:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Alphabet Inc., (U.S.)

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Netflix, Inc., (U.S.)

Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company) (U.S.)

Brightcove, Inc. (U.S.)

Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

Roku, Inc. (U.S.)

Haivision, Inc. (U.S.)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China)





Quick Buy – Video Streaming Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103057





FAQs:

What is the video streaming market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 473.39 billion in 2022 to USD 1,690.35 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

What is the most successful video streaming service?

IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Netflix, Hulu LLC, Brightcove, Apple, Roku, Haivision, Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Which region expected to hold the highest market share in the video streaming industry?

North America is expected to hold the highest market share.





Major Points in TOC:

Global Video Streaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services Live Broadcasting VOD & Complementary Content Low Latency Video Streaming Services By Channel (USD) Satellite TV Cable TV IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) OTT Streaming By Vertical (USD) Education/e-Learning Healthcare Government Sports/eSports Gaming Enterprise and Corporate Auction and Bidding Fitness & Lifestyle Music & Entertainment Other (Transportation) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Video Streaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services Live Broadcasting VOD & Complementary Content Low Latency Video Streaming Services By Channel (USD) Satellite TV Cable TV IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) OTT Streaming By Vertical (USD) Education/e-Learning Healthcare Government Sports/eSports Gaming Enterprise and Corporate Auction and Bidding Fitness & Lifestyle Music & Entertainment Other (Transportation) By Country (USD) United States By Vertical Canada By Vertical Mexico By Vertical

South America Video Streaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services Live Broadcasting VOD & Complementary Content Low Latency Video Streaming Services By Channel (USD) Satellite TV Cable TV IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) OTT Streaming By Vertical (USD) Education/e-Learning Healthcare Government Sports/eSports Gaming Enterprise and Corporate Auction and Bidding Fitness & Lifestyle Music & Entertainment Other (Transportation) By Country (USD) Brazil By Vertical Argentina By Vertical Rest of South America

Europe Video Streaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245