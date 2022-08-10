Investor News: Invitation to North Media's Q2 2022 earnings call

English Danish

Investor News

10 August 2022

North Media Q2 2022 Interim Report: Invitation to earnings and investor calls

North Media will present its performance on two calls on 18 August 2022 following release of its Q2 2022 Interim Report on 17 August 2022.

The earnings call will take place at 12.30 (CEST) 18 August

On the call, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO, and Kåre Wigh, CFO, will provide comments on the Group’s financial and operational performance and answer questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.

You can register and follow the event here.

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 82333194

Germany: +49 69222239167

Norway: +47 23963688

Sweden: +46 850558353

United Kingdom: +44 3333009274

United States: +1 6467224957

The investor call will take place at 14.00 (CEST) 18 August

Also here Lasse Ingemann Brodt and Kåre Wigh will provide comments on the financial and operational performance and answer questions. This call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital, and it will be conducted in Danish. You can register for the event here.

For further information, please contact

Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk