Global Water Electrolysis Market Report 2022-2031: Growing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, Green Ammonia, Green Methanol, and Other Applications Presents New Avenues For Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Electrolysis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-Use Application, Electrolyzer Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An electrolyzer is a system that breaks water into hydrogen and oxygen with the help of electricity. This process is known as electrolysis and it is mainly used to produce hydrogen, which is then stored as a compressed or liquefied gas. Oxygen produced during the electrolysis process is either released into the atmosphere or is stored to use for other purposes.

International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected that the energy demand will grow between 25% to 30% by 2040 with companies and governments trying to find sustainable and low-carbon emission energy sources. Hydrogen is being called the fuel of the future and IEA has projected that hydrogen production from water electrolysis can prevent the 830 million tons of CO2 annually from entering the atmosphere. Moreover, the growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, green ammonia, green methanol, and other applications is driving the growth of the water electrolysis market.

Industrial Impact

The growth of the water electrolysis market is closely tied to the hydrogen and ammonia market. Water electrolysis is one of the clean methods for the production of hydrogen and is highly sustainable as there are no emissions and the feedstock used for hydrogen production is water. The growing demand for green hydrogen and green ammonia are among the major drivers of the growth of the water electrolysis market.

Market Segmentation

by End-Use Application

Transportation/Mobility Industry

Refining Industry

Power and Energy Storage

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Other End-Use Applications

by Electrolyzer Type

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC)

Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyzers

by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Rest-of-the-World - South America, Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the water electrolysis market:

Increasing Use of Hydrogen in the Petroleum Refining Industry

Rising Demand for Green Fertilizers

Increasing Government Activities toward Low-Carbon Infrastructure

Decreasing Cost of Renewable Energy and Water Electrolysis Technology

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Expensive Hydrogen Technology

High Energy Losses during the Electrolysis Process

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nel ASA

thyssenkrupp AG

Cummins Inc.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Teledyne Energy Systems Inc.

Suzhou Green Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Jingli Hydrogen Production Equipment Co., Ltd.

ITM Power PLC

Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited

Plug Power Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

John Cockerill

Siemens Energy AG

McPhy Energy S.A.

Enapter AG

Elogen

h2e Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Ohmium

Hystar

Verdagy

OxEon Energy, LLC

EvolOH, Inc.

Evolve Hydrogen Inc.

ERGOSUP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywxj92

Attachment