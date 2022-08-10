H1 2022 in line with expectations – Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 45 %

Company announcement no 13-2022

Søborg, August 10, 2022

Financial report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2022



The H1 2022 results were in line with expectations. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to DKK 15.6m corresponding to an annual growth of 45%. The SaaS metrics improved compared to Q1 2022, with a growth in ARR of DKK 1.3m up from DKK 0.7m for Q1 2022.

Konsolidator is actively seeking to raise DKK 20-25m in further equity capital to restore the negative equity and secure financing for the current 2022-24 strategy, Unfolding the potential.

“Q2 2022 showed good progress especially the Nordics really excelled, and the upsale to current customers also developed positively. We remain confident that Konsolidator has a good market fit in the UK. However, the market penetration takes longer than expected. We are actively seeking financing for our strategy and expect that we will succeed”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

Financial highlights

Revenue in Q2 2022 amounted to DKK 4,0m, an increase of 30% compared to Q2 2021 and for the first half of 2022, revenue increased by 47%, which is in line with expectations.

EBIT for Q2 2022 amounted to DKK (6.8m) compared to DKK (6.5) for Q1 2022. In H1 2022, EBIT was DKK (13.3m) compared to DKK (13.2m) in H1 2021. The reduced cost base, communicated on March 30, 2022, will start to have effect in Q3 2022.

In Q2 2022, Konsolidator issued new shares in a directed issue and a board member exercised warrants totaling gross proceeds of DKK 4m and net proceeds of DKK 3.9m.

Cash and cash equivalents amount to DKK 7.6m on June 30, 2022. Konsolidator has the cash to continue its operations to the end of 2022 but will have to restructure the cost base if no funding is raised during Q3 2022.

SaaS metrics

In Q2 2022, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by DKK 1.3m compared to DKK 0.7m for Q1 2022. On June 30, 2022, the total ARR amounted to DKK 15.6m, an increase of 45% compared to June 30, 2021.

The ARR net increase of DKK 1.3m in Q2 2022 has been generated by a cash cost of DKK 6.0m compared to the DKK 7.1m for generating ARR DKK 0.7m in Q2 2021.

The net retention amounted to index 102 as of June 30, 2022, compared to index 101 as of March 31, 2022, primarily from upsale and price increases offset by churn.

On June 30, 2022, the churn for the last 12 months was 8.1%. Up from 7.7% on March 31, 2022. The increased churn occurs primarily during onboarding.

The Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) divided by ARR has been calculated to be 36 for Q2 2022 compared to 60 for Q1 2022, which is the number of months it will take for the customer to be profitable for the acquired ARR.





Customer growth

Konsolidator signed 22 new customers in Q2 2022 compared to 19 new customers in Q2 2021.

Konsolidator has 245 customers on June 30, 2022, in 20 different countries.

Konsolidator has entered a strategic partnership with Visma e-conomic where Konsolidator is on Visma e-conomic’s marketplace.





Outlook:

The outlook for 2022 as announced in company announcement no 7-2022 March 30, 2022, is maintained as follows: Growth rate of 40-60% in revenue and ARR corresponding to 2022 revenue in the range of DKK 18-21m, and ARR in the range of DKK 19-22m at the end of 2022. EBIT in the range of DKK (20m) – (15m) in 2022.







Investor webinar

On August 11, 2022 at 15.00 (CET) an investor webinar will be held. Sign up here.



Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL





