Investigation Report on China's Shingles Vaccine Market 2022-2031

The trade name of shingles vaccine (recombinant zoster vaccine) is SHINGRIX, which was developed by GlaxoSmithKline. Its product was firstly approved in China in 2020. The Shingles vaccine is suitable for adults aged 50 years and over to protect against shingles (herpes zoster). The recombinant zoster vaccine has been listed in the Chinese market. By July 2022, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals is the only manufacturer in the Chinese Shingles Vaccine market.



According to this market research, since the Shingles Vaccine entered the Chinese market in 2020, its annual sales value reached CNY19 million(US$2.85 million), and its annual sales volume reached nearly 12,000 doses. Therefore, the development prospects are quite good.



According to the analysis, from 2022 to 2031, as Shingles Vaccine market expands, its sales will continue to grow. Compared with Merck's Zostavax, SHINGRIX has better preventive effects and faster replacement velocity. Therefore, as the market share of Shingles Vaccine will gradually increase, and sales and sales volume will also increase.



The impact of COVID-19 on China's Shingles Vaccine market

Sales volume and value of China's Shingles Vaccine 2020-2021

Sales volume and value of Shingles Vaccine by regions in China 2020-2021

Competitive landscape of China's Shingles Vaccine market

Prices of Shingles Vaccine in China

Prices of Shingles Vaccine in China by regions in China

Analysis on factors affecting the development of China's Shingles Vaccine market

Prospect of China's Shingles Vaccine market from 2022 to 2031

1 Relevant Concepts of Shingles Vaccine

1.1 Indications for Shingles Vaccine

1.2 Development of Shingles Vaccine in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Shingles Vaccine in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Shingles Vaccine sales in China



2 Sales of Shingles Vaccine in China in 2020-2021

2.1 Sales Value of Shingles Vaccine

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Regions

2.2 Sales Volume of Shingles Vaccine

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Regions

2.3 Sales of Shingles Vaccine by Dosage Form in China in 2020-2021

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Shingles Vaccine Manufacturers in China in 2020-2021

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Shingles Vaccine Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of SHINGRIX (GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals' Shingles Vaccine) in China



4 Prices of Shingles Vaccine for Different Manufacturers in China, 2021-2022

4.1 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (SHINGRIX)

4.2 Others



5 Prospect of Chinese Shingles Vaccine Market, 2022-2026

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Shingles Vaccine Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Shingles Vaccine Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



