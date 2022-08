Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Chicago, IL

August 24, 2022 – presentation scheduled at 5:15 PM central time

https://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa38/ebs/2021448



Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference

Boston, MA

September 8, 2022 – fireside chat scheduled at 9:10 AM eastern time

Wells Fargo 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

Nashville, TN

September 8, 2022 – fireside chat scheduled at 2:30 PM central time

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

New York, NY

September 12-14, 2022 – presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 20 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared, just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

