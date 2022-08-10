Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Report 2022-2027: Specialized Manufacturing and High-Tech R&D in Emerging Economies Presents Avenues for Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% during 2022-2027
The increasing importance and demand for dedicated products, including cleanroom control products and related consumables used in cleanroom facilities to avoid contamination, has led to a massive market. In 2021, the cleanroom consumables market was estimated to be valued at approximately USD 12.65 billion, with APAC controlling half of the global market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET
- The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with vital emerging trends, such as the increased diversity of substrate materials driven by continuously evolving end-user expectations and Industry 4.0 and IoT.
- Furthermore, specialized manufacturing and high-tech R&D, which was once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Nordics, and Germany, is set to expand to emerging economies with the next-generation largescale contamination control manufacturing centers to be planned predominantly in APAC.
- The high CAGR for the APAC cleanroom supplies market is attributed to the rising demand for new cleanroom setups and the increase in semiconductor and microprocessor fabrication units in several countries, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.
- The primary end-user sectors for cleanrooms include semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, hospitals and healthcare, and others, with semiconductor and pharmaceutical and healthcare industries being the primary drivers of the cleanroom facility market.
- The regular launch of newer tablets, mobiles and personal computers has aided the growth of the consumer electronics market. The market is expected to continue to grow on its trajectory during the forecast period, supported mainly by the manufacturing industry in China, which is a global hub for the consumer electronics market.
- The semiconductor industry accounts for a significant global cleanroom consumables market share, followed by the pharmaceutical, medical, and automotive industries. The semiconductor devices market has experienced steady growth over the past few years and is projected to grow due to technological advances in the future.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Evolving Cleanroom Standards Imposing Stringent Norms
- Shrinking Size of Microchip & Precision Engineering
- Demand for Cleanrooms in Food Processing Industry
Market Growth Enablers
- Rise in Fabrication Facilities in APAC
- Healthcare Industry Boosting Market
- Emergence of New Biologics
- Advent of Industry 4.0
- Rising Application Across End-User Industries
Market Restraints
- International Trade Wars
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Rising Fabrication Costs
- Market Risks and High Degree of End-User Variability
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Product
- Apparel
- Gloves
- Chemicals
- Wipes
- Others
Segmentation by End-User
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical
- Defense & Aerospace
- Food & Beverages
- Automotive
- Others
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Nordics
- Italy
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
Key Players
- DuPont
- Illinois Tools Works
- Berkshire Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark
- Aramark Corporation
Other Prominent Vendors
- Micronova Manufacturing
- Blue Thunder Technlogies
- Nitritex
- Valutek
- Contec
- Riverstone Holdings
- Prudential Overall Supply
- TechNiGlove
- PLX Industries
- Micronclean
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- ANSELL
- ABEBA Spezialschuh-Ausstatter ABEBA
- Bolle Safety
- Tristel
- uvex group
- Pfennig Reinigungstechnik
- Vileda Professional
- CCR
- Foamtec International
- High-Tech Conversions
- Perfex Corporation
- Veltek Associates
- Hydroflex Group
- VWR International
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Product
14 End-User
15 Geography
16 North America
17 APAC
18 Latin America
19 Middle East & Africa
20 Europe
21 Competitive Landscape
22 Key Company Profiles
23 Other Prominent Vendors
24 Report Summary
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Appendix
