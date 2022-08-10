Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter revenues of $58.1 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.5 million, in line with preliminary results issued on July 5, 2022

Second quarter GAAP operating loss of $24.9 million; Non-GAAP operating loss of $18.3 million, net of $4.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants



Board of Directors approves $75 million share repurchase program

Announces CFO transition; Industry veteran Lauri Hanover to join Kornit executive management team as Chief Financial Officer



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“While the overall operating environment remains challenging, we believe the industry will continue its long-term secular growth, fueled by the mega-trends we’ve discussed in the past,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are navigating the current market dynamics by working closely with global brands, retailers and fulfillers to shift production volumes to on-demand, executing on new product introductions and adoption of these innovative technologies, and focusing on returning to profitability.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “Our vision remains unchanged and we remain extremely confident in the fundamentals of the business. With our solid financial foundation and dedicated global team of professionals, we continue to be laser focused on leading the industry’s transformation from analog manufacturing to sustainable on-demand digital production.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Second Quarter Warrants Impact

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Revenue $ 58.1 M $ 4.5 M $ 81.7 M $ 6.6 M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 38.6 % 4.4 % 48.2 % 3.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin (31.4 %) 9.5 % 12.5 % 6.5 % Non-GAAP Net Margin (26.8 %) 9.1 % 12.8 % 6.5 % Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share ($ 0.31 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.13

“We continue to strategically look at all aspects of our business and are adjusting our cost structure as needed, including a recent focused reduction-in-force, while reallocating resources to key growth initiatives and investments in long-term programs that support our customers’ needs,” said Alon Rozner, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our extremely strong balance sheet provides us with a great foundation to navigate the current market conditions and volatility, while focusing on longer-term opportunities to drive profitable growth.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $58.1 million, net of $4.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $81.7 million, net of $6.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $19.5 million, or ($0.39) per basic share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.6 million, or ($0.31) per basic share, net of $0.09 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, net of $0.13 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the second quarter of 2021.



Third Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $66 million to $70 million; non-GAAP operating margins to be in the range of -15% to -11% of revenue; EBITDA Margins to be in the range of -12% to -8%. Consistent with past practice, this guidance excludes the impact of the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter.

$75 million Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $75 million of the Company’s ordinary shares, subject to the completion of required Israeli regulatory procedures.

“A share repurchase program is a flexible way to return capital to our shareholders when we see significant value in our stock,” said Mr. Rozner. “In evaluating our capital allocation plans and the current trading levels of our stock, the Board and management believe that using a portion of the cash on our extremely strong balance sheet – which included approximately $705 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter – for repurchases of our ordinary shares is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and will not adversely impact our ability to execute on our growth plans.”

The program is subject to Kornit’s Board of Directors’ final confirmation that the Company meets certain liquidity-related requirements under the Israeli Companies Law, as well as Kornit’s receipt of Israeli court approval, which would cover an initial period of six months, after which period renewed court approval would be needed to continue the program. The court approval process is expected to take several months. If and when the Company receives court approval, repurchases may be made from time to time through open market repurchases or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. Open market repurchases will be effected in accordance with the requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its ordinary shares, and it may be modified, suspended, or terminated, at any time at the Company’s discretion. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased may depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities.

Announces CFO Transition

The Company also announced that Alon Rozner, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company for personal reasons. Kornit is pleased to appoint Lauri Hanover as the Company’s new CFO. To ensure an orderly transition, Mr. Rozner will continue as CFO until his expected departure in November.

Since March 2015, Ms. Hanover has served as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Hanover has over 25 years of CFO experience and financial expertise in the software, hardware, consumer goods, and industrials sectors. Ms. Hanover holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an M.B.A. from New York University.

Ms. Hanover will continue as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”), but will step down as the Company’s Audit Committee Chair and as member of the Compensation Committee effective immediately. Current Board members Mr. Dov Ofer will assume the role of Audit Chairperson and Mr. Gabi Seligsohn will join the Audit Committee, while Mr. Stephen Nigro will join the Compensation Committee. Each of the foregoing individuals heading or joining those committees of the Board is an independent director and possesses the requisite credentials for the relevant role under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

“Alon has been an integral member of our executive management team and an immensely valued colleague to everyone here at Kornit,” said Ronen Samuel. “His exceptional leadership and vital contributions further strengthened and expanded the financial foundation of the firm, especially through the global pandemic. We wish him only the best in the future.”

“It has been a pleasure to serve as Kornit’s CFO and to work with such an amazing team across the world,” said Alon Rozner. “I have the utmost confidence in the Company, its strategy, and its leadership team, and have no doubt the Company will successfully transform the fashion and textile industry. I look forward to working with Lauri on a successful transition and wish everyone at Kornit tremendous success.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Hanover added, “I am truly honored to undertake this role with Kornit in a new capacity as CFO and look forward to working with Alon on the transition, and with the entire management team to execute on our long-term strategy and drive value creation.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,611 $ 611,551 Short-term bank deposit 260,063 9,168 Marketable securities 21,726 28,116 Trade receivables, net 60,473 49,797 Inventory 89,580 63,017 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 13,465 13,694 Total current assets 641,918 775,343 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities $ 226,173 $ 149,269 Deposits and other long-term assets 2,531 856 Severance pay fund 323 357 Deferred taxes 14,153 9,339 Property,plant and equipment, net 53,189 45,046 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,658 25,155 Intangible assets, net 11,271 10,063 Goodwill 29,164 25,447 Total long-term assets 365,462 265,532 Total assets $ 1,007,380 $ 1,040,875 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 30,788 $ 46,448 Employees and payroll accruals 15,364 22,482 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 3,013 5,401 Operating lease liabilities 5,071 5,058 Other payables and accrued expenses 21,046 17,287 Total current liabilities 75,282 96,676 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay $ 1,217 $ 1,543 Operating lease liabilities 22,533 21,900 Other long-term liabilities 1,932 1,203 Total long-term liabilities 25,682 24,646 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 906,416 919,553 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,007,380 $ 1,040,875

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 47,566 $ 72,176 $ 120,080 $ 130,122 Services 10,570 9,490 21,349 17,667 Total revenues 58,136 81,666 141,429 147,789 Cost of revenues Products 25,667 34,254 64,904 62,429 Services 11,937 8,830 22,591 16,368 Total cost of revenues 37,604 43,084 87,495 78,797 Gross profit 20,532 38,582 53,934 68,992 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 14,081 9,799 28,091 19,243 Sales and marketing 21,100 13,830 37,631 24,879 General and administrative 10,250 8,881 20,016 15,689 Total operating expenses 45,431 32,510 85,738 59,811 Operating income (loss) (24,899 ) 6,072 (31,804 ) 9,181 Financial income, net 4,324 351 6,123 2,416 Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefits) (20,575 ) 6,423 (25,681 ) 11,597 Taxes on income (tax benefits) (1,099 ) 821 (1,008 ) 896 Net income (loss) (19,476 ) 5,602 (24,673 ) 10,701 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.39 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.23 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 49,756,990 46,196,720 49,707,782 46,119,416 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.39 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.22 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 49,756,990 47,849,783 49,707,782 47,709,429

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 58,136 $ 81,666 $ 141,429 $ 147,789 GAAP cost of revenues $ 37,604 $ 43,084 $ 87,495 $ 78,797 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (606 ) (320 ) (1,055 ) (619 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (461 ) (266 ) (846 ) (499 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (666 ) (25 ) (839 ) (50 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (160 ) (160 ) (320 ) (320 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 35,711 $ 42,313 $ 84,435 $ 77,309 GAAP gross profit $ 20,532 $ 38,582 $ 53,934 $ 68,992 Gross profit adjustments 1,893 771 3,060 1,488 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 22,425 $ 39,353 $ 56,994 $ 70,480 GAAP operating expenses $ 45,431 $ 32,510 $ 85,738 $ 59,811 Share-based compensation (1) (4,414 ) (3,241 ) (8,878 ) (5,781 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) - - (512 ) - Intangible assets amortization (3) (333 ) (119 ) (419 ) (238 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 40,684 $ 29,150 $ 75,929 $ 53,792 GAAP Financial income, net $ 4,324 $ 351 $ 6,123 $ 2,416 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (2,480 ) 387 (3,129 ) (415 ) Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 1,844 $ 738 $ 2,994 $ 2,001 GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ (1,099 ) $ 821 $ (1,008 ) $ 896 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (187 ) (26 ) 140 165 Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate 437 (338 ) 327 (586 ) Non-GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ (849 ) $ 457 $ (541 ) $ 475 GAAP net income (loss) $ (19,476 ) $ 5,602 $ (24,673 ) $ 10,701 Share-based compensation (1) 5,481 3,827 10,779 6,899 Acquisition related expenses (2) - - 512 - Intangible assets amortization (3) 1,159 304 1,578 608 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (2,480 ) 387 (3,129 ) (415 ) Tax effect of the above non-GAAP adjustments 187 26 (140 ) (165 ) Deferred tax benefit at the Israeli statutory tax rate (437 ) 338 (327 ) 586 Non-GAAP net income (Loss) $ (15,566 ) $ 10,484 $ (15,400 ) $ 18,214 GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ (0.39 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.22 Non-GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 49,756,990 47,849,783 49,707,782 47,709,429 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 49,756,990 48,189,266 49,707,782 47,941,113 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 606 $ 320 $ 1,055 $ 619 Cost of service revenues 461 266 846 499 Research and development 1,268 569 2,457 1,071 Sales and marketing 1,491 1,261 3,300 2,333 General and administrative 1,655 1,411 3,121 2,377 $ 5,481 $ 3,827 $ 10,779 $ 6,899 (2) Acquisition related expenses General and administrative $ - $ - $ 512 $ - $ - $ - $ 512 $ - (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 666 $ 25 $ 839 $ 50 Cost of service revenues 160 160 320 320 Sales and marketing 333 119 419 238 $ 1,159 $ 304 $ 1,578 $ 608