Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (TSX: HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, after the market closes.



Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update regarding Helius’ progress and plans surrounding the U.S. commercialization of PoNS® as follows:

The webcast will be archived under the Newsroom section of the Company’s investor relations website.



* Beginning this quarter, conference call participants should register to obtain their dial-in and passcode details. The new, streamlined process improves security and eliminates wait times when joining the call. Please be sure to register using a valid email address.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promotes neuroplasticity, aiming to improve the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

Helius is advancing PoNS post-approval research in MS through a recently launched Therapeutic Experience Program (TEP) designed to partner with neurologists and neurorehabilitation therapists at 10-12 US centers of excellence, who express an interest in becoming “early adopters” of PoNS Therapy. The Company has also initiated its Patient Therapy Access Program (“PTAP”), which provides qualifying patients access to on-label PoNS Therapy at a significantly reduced price. PTAP is expected to run through December 31, 2022.PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for two indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (ii) for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.



T: 212-452-2793



E: lwilson@insitecony.com



